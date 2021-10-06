DWTS' Mel C's post-show routine is definitely not what you'd think Who doesn't love ice cream, though?

Spice Girl Mel C shared a new picture with her fans revealing how she chooses to unwind following a gruelling live show for Dancing with the Stars.

You'd imagine that the performer would have a post-show routine teemed in healthy and energizing supplements. However, it's clear that despite Sporty Spice's incredibly intense fitness regimen, she enjoys some sweet dessert after a long and hard day just like the rest of us.

The star shared a picture of herself with a tub of ice cream, going straight for it with a spoon as she captioned the shot: "Post show" also writing "nom nom nom" at the bottom and wearing a Spice World hoodie.

Mel frequently shares with her fans what her workouts and eating habits look like, usually taking to her Instagram Stories to post about her meal choices for the day, consisting of a balance between protein, fruits, and vegetables.

The Wannabe singer has been leaving the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on fire each week with her show-stopping performances.

Mel revealed that a tub of ice cream was the post-show choice she was making

The musician has consistently received high praise from the judging panel for her athleticism and natural ability as a dancer, having been a professional in the music industry for over two decades now.

Mel and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, have been one of the most consistent performers of the season, frequently scoring in the top half of the group and becoming one of the top pairs to beat.

In the latest episode, the two danced the tango to Britney Spears' Toxic and, once again, received positive reviews from the judging panel for their choreography and energy.

Mel and Gleb have become one of the season's most consistent duos

The duo ended the night with a score of 22 out of 30, taking their cumulative total to second place, right behind the top two teams tied for first place, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

