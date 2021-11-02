Michelle Keegan's epic abs and glowing skin are no doubt owed to her healthy, active lifestyle and dedicated fitness routine, but that doesn't mean the Brassic star denies herself a treat every now and then!

READ: Michelle Keegan's daily diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Just like the rest of us, Michelle has a soft spot for comfort food. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the star revealed "the perks of filming in random locations up North," taking a photo from her dressing room whilst holding a large cone of chips, grated cheese and lashings of thick gravy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 beauty secrets revealed

Yet not all Michelle's fans were convinced by her carby combination. The actress, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, ran a poll on her Story asking her followers to vote 'yes' or 'no' to her cheese, chips and gravy snack - and the results might surprise you.

MORE: 'Excited' Michelle Keegan expresses joy after family baby news

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright look loved-up in rare 'couple goals' photo

79 per cent of people were left drooling at the mouthwatering photo, voting 'hell yes' in Michelle's poll, whilst 21 per cent voted for 'no gross!'. We know what we would've voted for…

Fans were divided over Michelle's hearty lunch on set

It's not the first time the Our Girl actress has raved about the foodie perks of being on set. Back in 2017, Michelle took to Instagram to reveal her favourite part about photoshoots: the catering. She shared a snap of the salads on offer at lunchtime with the caption: "Hit me up", and apparently salads are generally her go-to meal.

She told Women's Health: "For lunch, I'd always have a salad, but if there's pasta, I'd have a little bit of that too."

The star typically follows a healthy, active lifestyle

Michelle has previously said she uses rare evenings at home as an opportunity to be healthy, but she's also partial to a treat. "I love a Chinese on a Saturday night," she shared with Cosmopolitan.

"I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.