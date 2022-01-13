Brooklyn Beckham makes shock food confession – David Beckham reacts

Brooklyn Beckham has returned to Instagram with another cooking video, much to the delight of his followers.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's living room inside $10.5m home is not what we expected

In his latest offering for his Cookin' with Brooklyn series, the 22-year-old cooks up steak – and made a surprising confession in the process.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham makes shock food confession while cooking steak

"I eat steak quite a lot," Brooklyn can be heard saying in the clip. "Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week, sometimes three times a week. And I've really been working on trying to perfect it."

READ: Brooklyn Beckham on building a new life in the US - 'I have a bubble with Nicola now'

MORE: Victoria & David Beckham's grand £31million mansion is another world

While fans were surprised to hear just how much steak Brooklyn regularly consumes, they were also seriously impressed by his efforts – not least his proud dad David.

Brooklyn with dad David and younger brothers Romeo and Cruz

"So so cool and made me soooooo hungry," he wrote. "When u gonna cook for me?? @brooklynbeckham."

READ: Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz reveals one wedding regret in emotional message

MORE: Nicola Peltz's Valentino wedding dresses - all the details

Cookin' with Brooklyn is an eight-episode series that follows Brooklyn, his love of cooking and his journey to becoming a great chef. The weekly episodes see him create a variety of plates, from Florida-fresh seafood to salt stone steak, and will explore culturally-packed cuisine from Cuban to Korean dishes.

The 22-year-old has a close bond with mum Victoria

After the first instalment aired in December, both David and Victoria took to the comments section to express their pride. "So so good [flame emoji] @brooklynbeckham," David wrote, while Victoria added: "So proud of you @brooklynbeckham. Can't wait to see more [heart emoji]."

READ: Everything you need to know about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding plans

MORE: Nicola Peltz's secret addition to £350k engagement ring

It's set to be a big year for Brooklyn. The eldest of the Beckham children is preparing to marry his fiancée Nicola Peltz in 2022, with the couple recently sharing photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions.

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to tie the knot this year

Nicola has also revealed that she will be wearing a gown designed by Valentino. The 27-year-old is working with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli to create her bridal look, and previously told fans that she has been to Rome twice to choose every detail of her dress - from the fit to the fabric.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.