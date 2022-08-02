Sophie Wessex's day on a plate: The Countess' glow-getting breakfast, lunch & dinner

The Countess of Wessex always looks so radiant during royal outings and much like the Duchess of Cambridge, it appears that her healthy diet could be the secret behind her glowing complexion and toned figure.

Judging by Sophie's willingness to get involved in cooking during royal engagements, from making her own pasta to learning how to make chapati, it's safe to say that her culinary skills are not the only talent the mother-of-two has. The glamorous royal has given fans several glimpses inside her family home at Bagshot Park, where she lives with her husband Prince Edward and their two children Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn.

The property certainly has the perfect kitchen for her to prepare tasty home-cooked meals! The room boasts classic navy fitted cabinets that with glass fronts, showing some of their fine china, and open shelving with glass jars to display food and cooking ingredients.

Find out what the Countess eats in her daily diet below…

What does Countess Sophie eat for breakfast?

As well as riding and exercising regularly, The Detox Kitchen's Lily Simpson told the Daily Mail that Sophie likely sticks to a balanced and healthy diet: "A diet of plant-based foods and lean protein has had a huge impact on the appearance of skin, as does keeping well hydrated and getting proper sleep."

Perhaps she has taken tips from fellow royal Meghan Markle, who starts her day with a mug of hot water and lemon or a healthy breakfast smoothie. Back in 2009, Sophie was pictured sampling a berry fruit smoothie which looked very similar to Meghan's blueberry recipe.

Sophie showed off her pasta-making skills recently!

What does Countess Sophie eat for lunch?

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the royal was pictured secretly volunteering to help make food for NHS workers, showing off her culinary skills. Back in April, she joined the team at Rhubarb to make noodles for frontline workers - we just wish we could make homemade pasta look as easy as Sophie!

For lighter meals during the summer, the royal enjoys picnics and barbeques - and who can blame her? During a rare and personal interview, Sophie revealed her children are particularly fond of their dad's cooking.

On how Edward helps her with everyday chores, she revealed: "He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those. He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter, he is very engaged as a father."

So grilled meat and fresh fish are likely favourites in the Wessex household!

Sophie decorated biscuits, cupcakes and icing crowns at Christopher's Children's Hospice

It would be rude not to follow the alfresco meal with a quick toasted marshmallow, right? Both Sophie and her son James are known to indulge in the easy snack, after digging into some back in 2019.

What does Countess Sophie eat for dinner?

Prince Edward's wife proved she was a dab hand in the kitchen back in 2018 as she made chapati - which is an Indian flatbread - during a visit to Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall Gurdwara. Who needs a takeaway when you can make it yourself!

Prince Edward and Sophie are both impressive cooks

While both Sophie and Edward have no trouble whipping up meals in the kitchen, they recently announced they were looking for a cook to join their household staff.

"As the primary cook in the Household of TRH The Earl and Countess of Wessex, you will be responsible for the planning, preparation and cooking of daily meals. You will also monitor and replenish food supplies and equipment for the household," the advert on the Royal website stated.

We can't help but wonder what precise meals are on the Wessex family menu, but it will likely include some baked goods...

The Countess loves a sweet treat just as much as the rest of us!

What snacks does Countess Sophie eat?

The mother-of-two may follow a healthy diet most of the time, but she has proven it's all about balance - we love the way she thinks! Sophie has not been afraid to try delicious sweet treats on occasion, including decorating cookies and trying cupcakes.

