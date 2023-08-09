Sarah Ferguson's bizarre baked potato topping will divide the nation

The Duchess of York loves a baked potato – but we're not sure about her unconventional topping choice

Baked beans, tuna and cheese are unquestionably the classic baked potato toppings. Or perhaps you might plump for a spot of crispy bacon or chilli con carne if you're feeling a little fancy. Sarah Ferguson, however, smears her lunchtime spud in mayonnaise.

Yes, you read that right. Prince Andrew's ex-wife, who lives amicably alongside her former spouse at Royal Lodge in Windsor, has a very unusual eating habit that is sure to divide opinion. Sarah, 63, was previously quizzed about her eating habits during an interview with Access Hollywood, and the results were quite interesting.

Sarah Ferguson smothers her baked potatoes with mayonnaise

Asked about her favourite comfort food, she replied: "OK, ready? Baked potato." "What do you put on it? Do you do the bacon, the sour cream, the butter,?" the reporter further probed, to which Fergie said, "Mayonnaise".

The incredulous Access Hollywood journalist asked: "Mayonnaise? On your baked potato?" Sarah enthused: "Yeah, yeah! Mayonnaise, butter, cheese, and really crispy skin."

Mayonnaise and potato isn't the only atypical food combination the Duchess of York is a fan of. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother revealed she loves nothing more than snacking on a baguette with hard-boiled eggs.

"Oh and white baguette from France… French baguette, crispy, and boiled eggs," she added.

The Duchess of York is also obsessed with eggs and baguette

The Duchess of York's love of comfort foods seems to stem from her difficult childhood.

Sarah recently told The Sunday Times that her troubled relationship with her mother Susan and father Ronald led her to viewing food as her "best friend", and to this day she still turns to childhood classic dinners when she's struggling.

© Getty Images Sarah Ferguson previously revealed her love of comfort foods stems from her difficult childhood

Asked whether she was close to her parents, she said: "She didn’t know how to be a mummy. We would never dream now of using the language my parents used on us as children.

"Dad used to call me a sheep’s a***. If I refused to eat my semolina mum would hit me and say she needed to beat the devil out of me.

© Dave M. Benett Princess Eugenie has previously commented on her mother's unconventional food preferences

"Food became my best friend. At difficult times I’ve always turned to childhood foods like boiled egg and soldiers, baked potatoes and sausage rolls."

Princess Eugenie also previously touched upon her mother's unusual tastes in an interview with Town & Country magazine.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals her post-surgery struggles

"She doesn’t like chocolate, which I’ve always found weird, but loves mackerel, which I’ve also always found weird!," Eugenie said.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson gives update about sharing custody of late Queen's corgis with Prince Andrew

Nothing can rival Princess Anne's foodie profile, however. The Princess Royal is reported to serve her dinner guests pork pies or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat, followed by choc ices for dessert.