Inside Beyoncé's children's unforgettable summer with their famous parents

Beyoncé prefers to keep her family life out of the public eye, but this week the Lemonade hitmaker was pictured on a boat during an exotic holiday with husband Jay-Z and their three children.

The famous family had jetted off to Croatia to spent Beyoncé's 39th birthday, and it looks like they had an incredible time!

Beyoncé's mum dances on boat trip during day out with daughter and grandchildren

Beyoncé and Jay-Z took daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir around the island of Korčula on a luxury yacht, which was first pictured by Total Croatia News journalist Iva Tatić.

According to the publication, the yacht has the capacity to hold up to 12 guests and 31 crew members. The couple were also pictured dining in an empty restaurant, Fešta, on the island of Zut.

Beyoncé took her children to Croatia where she celebrated her birthday

Croatia is somewhere Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been to many times before. The power couple visited Hvar nine years ago, and have also visited Dubrovnik in the past.

It had previously been believed that Beyoncé had spent her birthday in the Hamptons, having been pictured there on a yacht on several occasions in recent weeks.

The Formation hitmaker with twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé is certainly making sure her children have plenty of exciting memories from their childhood. While the star rarely shares photos of them on social media, they all made appearances in their mum's visual album, Black is King, which also featured many famous faces, including Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell.

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America in 2018.

Beyoncé is a doting mum to Blue Ivy and her twins Rumi and Sir

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

