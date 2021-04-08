Fashion influencer Mary Lauren just wore the $30 Amazon dress of the summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

There are few things we love more than a good deal, and we just found the best one on Amazon for spring and summer.

It’s a romantic midi dress that has three-quarter puffed sleeves and comes in 14 colors, including yellow, golden yellow, baby blue, and pastel pink, and neutral tones like white, beige, and black.

Fashion Influencer Mary Lauren wore the Amazon dress in a field of Wisteria (Credit: @marylauren/IG)

And with a price tag of only $30, it’s easy to see why people are going crazy over the look (and picking up more than one color).

Fashion Influencer Mary Lauren also swooned over the dress and revealed a glimpse of herself wearing it on Instagram on Wednesday as she stood in a forest in South Carolina full of colorful wisteria trees.

In the photo, only the top of the dress is visible, but Mary went on to share videos of the full dress on her Instagram Story after her followers kept asking where she got it from.

Mary not only dished that she found the look on Amazon, but also that the dress can be styled in two ways - off-the-shoulder or over the shoulder. “I have it in three colors”, she also said.

We loved the dress too and tracked it down on Amazon. It looks like Mary’s purple dress hue is sold out for now, but you can bookmark to shop it here.

R. Vivimos blue Ruffled Vintage dress, $29.99 - $31.99 depending on size, Amazon

R. Vivimos yellow Ruffled Vintage dress, $29.99 - $31.99 depending on size, Amazon

R. Vivimos pink Ruffled Vintage dress, $29.99 - $31.99 depending on size, Amazon

The dress has an elasticized bodice and a ruffled frill at the neckline. It also cinches at the waist and has a flowy bottom, giving it a figure-flattering design.

It’s a versatile staple piece that is great for spring and summer picnics and outings, and we love that it’s a comfortable look that can be dressed up or down.

The Amazon summer dress is only $30 - Mary Lauren said she has it in three colors

You can wear it off the shoulders with a heel or flat sandals, or on your shoulders with flat sandals or heels too, and because of all the dress color choices, the possibilities are limitless for the shoe color you can rock with it.

Excuse us while we load up our carts with every color.

