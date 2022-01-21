10 things Kate Middleton loves that you can buy at Saks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You may not live in a palace, but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a princess-worthy indulgence every once in a while, am I right? And it’s easier to add a royal touch to your life than you think! We found ten things that Kate Middleton absolutely loves, ranging in price from just $29 to a splurge-worthy $6,000, and you can find them all at chic department store Saks Fifth Avenue.

So whether you're looking for a gift for a royal fan, or just would love a Duchess Kate-approved addition to your beauty bag or wardrobe, check out our edit of Kate Middleton favorites, from her signature lipstick and latest handbag to her very glamorous luxury watch.

Shop everything Duchess Kate loves at Saks...

Long a fan of clutches, Duchess Kate has been switching up her handbag game lately, embracing the micro bag trend. One super chic purse she has in her wardrobe is the Nano bag by DeMellier, which can be worn over the shoulder, as a crossbody or - as Kate carries it - by holding its cute top handle.

DeMellier Nano bag, $295, Saks Fifth Avenue

Smythson Leather Notebook, $87, Saks Fifth Avenue

In 2017, Meghan Markle gifted her future sister-in-law with a luxe leather notebook from Smythson, a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, which Kate apparently “loved”.

For casual occasions, Kate loves a great pair of sneakers - like the Veja Esplar leather low tops, which she has worn often, including with jeans and a coral blazer to a royal engagement in 2021, above.



Veja Esplar Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $150, Saks Fifth Avenue



Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne, $75, Saks Fifth Avenue

Duchess Kate's signature fragrance is Orange Blossom by Jo Malone - in fact, her wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, was even scented with Jo Malone Orange Blossom candles ($74) when she walked down the aisle with Prince William.

Before she got married, Duchess Kate visited a Bobbi Brown makeup counter in London and purchased a tube of Sandwash Pink lipstick - the shade she ended up wearing on her wedding day.

Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Sandwash Pink, $29, Saks Fifth Avenue

Lancome Hydra Zen face cream, $56, Saks Fifth Avenue

The Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated her 40th birthday in January, looks fabulous every time she steps out - so we’re guessing she has a royally impressive skincare routine. One product said to have a place in her beauty bag is this Lancome Hydra Zen face cream, a stress-busting gel formula with 24-hour hydration.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a closet full of comfy black Stuart Weitzman pumps, wedges and boots - like the 5050 style, a half-and-half suede stretch boot, which she has worn a number of times, including an Air Force jet cockpit visit, above. You can get the new-season over-the-knee version at Saks.

Stuart Weitzman 5050 over the knee stretch suede boots, $750, Saks Fifth Avenue



Longchamp Small Le Pliage Tote, $110, Saks Fifth Avenue

Kate’s not just a Duchess - she’s also a mom-of-three on the go, which is why she loves the Longchamp LePliage tote! This bag is not just chic, it’s also foldable so you can conveniently pack it away when you’re not using it.

Another casual Kate must-have is a Barbour jacket. The royal has been spotted both in the wax jacket and puffer jacket styles (above) by the British brand.

Barbour Cabot Quilted Puffer Jacket, $250, Saks Fifth Avenue

For the ultimate regal timepiece, Duchess Kate Wears the 33mm Cartier Ballon Bleu watch, which was a wedding anniversary gift. Featuring no diamonds, the stainless steel watch the Duchess often wears to daytime engagements is considered to be one of the more modest of the Ballon Bleu collection, where prices can run as high as $11,500.

Ballon Bleu Cartier watch, $5,450, Saks Fifth Avenue

