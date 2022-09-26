Audrey McGraw looks cowgirl chic with latest look A country girl at heart!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey McGraw may have grown out of her Tennessee home and is living in the big city now, but she is still a country girl at heart!

The youngest McGraw daughter proved she still holds her mom and dad's country legacy close to her heart with her latest outfit of choice.

Audrey was the epitome of cowgirl chic in her latest photo, and she surely made her family proud.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself far away from the usual urban setting she now calls home, and she appears to have spent her weekend on a horse track.

The photo sees Audrey standing on the railing of a raked dirt field, sporting a white tank top paired with skinny blue jeans, which are tucked into brown cowboy boots. Naturally, she topped the look off with a cowboy hat, which rested on her long black hair.

The casual Western look is quite a contrast from her latest fashion choices, which were much more glamorous as she attended New York Fashion Week earlier in September.

Audrey looks stylish no matter what she wears

Attending the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation, she showcased both her fashion sense and her impressive abs, opting to wear a matching red silk set by the brand.

The monochromatic outfit consisted of a fitted, button down crop top with voluminous puff sleeves and a thin tie around the waist, which coordinated perfectly with the matching silk trousers, which had a cargo pant style featuring a low-rise waist and pockets down its sides.

The monchromatic look really suited her

She perfectly accessorized the look with high-heeled combat boots in which she tucked in the end of the pants, red lipstick, a smokey eye make-up look, and she straightened her long hair, which just about graced her belly button.

Audrey took to Instagram to express her gratitude for being able to attend the show, sharing a photo in which she is standing in the streets of New York City, giving her back to the camera but twisting her face to strike a pose, and she is wearing black cat-eye sunglasses. She captioned it with a "thank you xx" to the brand, and added in the background Donovan's 1966 hit song Season of the Witch.

