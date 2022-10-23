Carol Vorderman reveals special meaning behind stunning Pride of Britain gown The star will look stunning!

Carol Vorderman took to social media to reveal the beautiful gown she is wearing for the Pride of Britain awards next week - and there's a special meaning behind it.

The former Countdown host, 61, explained that both her and fellow host of the Daily Mirror event, Ashley Banjo, will be wearing 'recycled' outfits with Carol opting to wear the ultra-glamorous gown she wore for the 2018 ceremony.

Ashley, 34, is opting for the suit he wore earlier this year when he was the best man at his brother, Jordan Banjo's wedding.

Captioning a video of the ITV star transforming into her dress, the star penned: "In the spirit of hand me downs and sustainability... @ashleybanjogram and I are wearing beautiful outfits for this years Pride of Britain which we’ve worn previously.

The star's dress is perfect!

"Ash is wearing the suit he wore as best man at @jordbanjo wedding earlier this year and I’m wearing a stunning gown which I wore on stage for POB in 2018.

"The dress is a lovely silk and it’s been a great, sustainable process. P.s… they’re NOT real gems around the waist....ha ha @prideofbritain."

Carol was every inch a goddess in the stunning strapless gown which was in an ultra-chic dark charcoal shade and embellished with silver diamantes on either side of her waist.

Carol always looks incredible for the occasion

Friends and fans of the star were delighted with the fabulous update. One penned: "Absolutely stunning beautiful lady, greetings from Holland." A second wrote: "Beautiful Carol. You are an inspiration to others in so much that you do."

A third replied: "Fabulous and sensitive to sustainability," alongside two red love hearts. A fourth added: " I do like that dress - it looks magnificent."

The occasion is a very special for Carol who has presented the ceremony since 1999.

