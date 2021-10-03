Carol Vorderman shows off toned legs in stunning throwback for special reason The former Countdown star is so glam!

Carol Vorderman will no doubt have wowed her many fans once again on Sunday, as she shared some super-glam photos to look back on one of her many achievements.

The stylish star paid tribute to her love of (and hope to return to) one of her favourite hobbies in a series of snaps, which she shared to her Instagram Stories.

One picture showed the 60-year-old posing by a vintage plane as she wore sky-high heels and an incredible minidress, which she revealed had been taken at an air show in San Diego. "Airshow mental… Now THAT was a party," Carol captioned it.

Even more impressive, the mum-of-two shared some throwback snaps which showed her taking to the skies herself!

Carol is a qualified pilot and looked every bit the part in photos which showed her inside and outside her plane, Mildred.

Carol looked stunning in the throwback photo

One image showed the maths whiz beaming as she sat in the pilot's seat, with her long hair flowing.

She wore sunglasses and captioned the photo: "Flying my lovely plane MILDRED… be back soon my girl… #Flying #pilot."

Carol always looks stylish whatever the situation, although she is best known for rocking swimwear, workout gear, or her signature leather trousers.

Earlier this week, however, the former Countdown co-host surprised us with some killer tailoring.

The star is a keen pilot

The presenter uploaded a mirror selfie on Friday evening, revealing her outfit for the evening: a smart cream suit with plunging blouse featuring a statement chain print and V-neckline.

The wide-leg suit trousers were a complete departure from Carol's usual figure-hugging look but she looks equally great in both.

Carol kept her highlighted locks down and she finished off the look with white nail varnish and heavy eyeliner.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Hosting (virtually) the British Business Woman of the Year Awards today… go girls."

