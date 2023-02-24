This SKIMS dress has a wait list - but we've found a $27 Amazon lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While browsing SKIMS' latest looks - including the return of the looks-good-on-everyone zip-up one-piece swimsuit - we were once again reminded, that the fan favorite SKIMS Fits Everybody Slip Dress is STILL sold out. (Crying face emoji).

Kim Kardashian's $58 cotton rib minidress from SKIMS is still available to shop, but if you just can't live without the Fits Everybody maxi dress look this spring, take note! Fans are buzzing about this Amazon find, which comes in more than ten different colors.

Everyone is saying the Amazon dress, which has an overall 4.5-stars, could pass for one of Kim's famous LBDs. No wonder it has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings!

One shopper said the dress is "perfect", and compared it to the SKIMS Fits Everybody Dress, which currently has a wait list.

AnotherChill slip dress, more colors, $26.99 / £35.69, Amazon

"This dress is *chefs kiss* Skims has me in a bit of a chokehold at the moment, but it also has me going broke. IN COMES THIS DRESS. The material is soft and stretchy."

SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Slip Dress, $76 / £76, SKIMS

"This dress is beautiful," said another reviewer who also made a comparision to Kim's famed fashion label. "It truly does hug every single part of your body and in such a beautiful way too. It's just one of those staple dresses that can be dressed up or down which is what I love about it, I can wear it all the time and not just when I go out on dates or somewhere fancy."

And while we wait for the end of that dreaded wait list, there's no better time to add this Amazon lookalike to basket.

