These trending Amazon leggings have 63,000 5-star reviews - and they start at just $14.99

Everyone needs at least one pair of leggings in their wardrobe, and one of Amazon’s most popular leggings has fans comparing them to expensive brands, with everyone from fitness teachers to fashionistas stocking up.

The $15 Satina leggings have earned 5-star ratings from a whopping 63,000 Amazon shoppers, notching up 4.8 stars for softness and 4.6 for comfort. And the popular style is also available in cute capri length and trending palazzo flares you may have spotted on Pinterest.

One fan who called themselves a “leggings aficionado” said the full length Amazon fashion must-have is “excellent”.

“I buy a lot of leggings because I teach in them and so I'm particular. I also don't want to spend $100 each time, so I'm always on the lookout for good, workout-worthy leggings that I can wear out of the house, and these fall into this category. I'm shocked, actually, at how nice they are and I wholly recommend them for anyone of the same mindset, or anyone looking for great, inexpensive, great leggings! Go for it!”

“So soft, so comfortable! Very similar to the Lululemon Align,” said one reviewer, while a second who gave the Amazon leggings five stars, shared: “I used to buy Fabletics (pure luxe) leggings and these feel pretty similar! What I love about these is they’re not too tight. I like my leggings soft and comfy, and these are both!”

Flared leggings are trending on Pinterest, and Satina’s version is a hit with Amazon shoppers, earning over 19,000 five-star reviews. “So cute and soft,” reads one. “These are so perfect :) I saw them recently trending on Pinterest and these are the most perfect ones , super soft and high waisted. They are so comfy too, if you’re thinking about it buy them :) You won’t regret it.”

The capri-length leggings are also highly-rated, with one describing them as “the comfiest”.

“I have bought a lot of leggings in my life, and these are my fave! They don't slide down, so I don't have to hike them up all the time. They are not too hot, they are flattering, perfect length. Ordered more!”

Another shopper can’t get enough of the look, and has invested in both the capri version and full-length leggings. ”They are so comfortable (buttery soft) and I love the fit,” they raved. “They wash/dry beautifully (no wrinkles). I thought the price was outstanding for the quality. At first I purchased one pair as I didn’t know what to expect, but I now have over 10 pairs (both capris and full length) in many different colors.”

Satina’s leggings are available in over a dozen colors, and are designed to fit any body shape. The Spandex blend fabric is so stretchy that they only need to come in two sizes – the full-length style is One Size for sizes S-L, and Plus Size for XL-XXL.

Capri sizing is slightly different, with Plus Size running from XL-XXXL, and the palazzo flare leggings have more standard sizes, S-XXL.

