Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside regal-inspired bedroom in the Hamptons The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa has been working hard all weekend, and shared a video of herself typing away at her laptop on Saturday evening.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was seen sitting at her desk in what looked to be her bedroom at her home in the Hamptons, where she tends to spend her weekends.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares incredible pool photo from garden in the Hamptons

The mother-of-three shared a glimpse inside the all-white room, which featured multiple chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

Kelly, meanwhile, looked stylish dressed in a white T-shirt, teamed with a pair of oversized black-framed glasses.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa is hard at work inside her bedroom

READ: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share major news: 'We're so excited'

The star was most likely working on one of her many television projects. Her and Mark Consuelos' production company, Milojo Productions.

MORE: Kelly Ripa suffers injury during Labor Day celebrations

READ: Kelly Ripa shares incredible beach photo from family holiday

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with their three children

Most recently, it was announced that they had signed a deal with Lifetime to produce two new movies for the network's Ripped from the Headlines slate.

The pair, along with Albert Bianchini will be executive producers for two new films which are set to debut in 2021.

The Hope and Faith actress and Riverdale star's production company is also set to develop a TV adaptation of Silvia Moreno-Garcia's bestselling horror thriller, Mexican Gothic.

Kelly often shares photos inside her home

MORE: Kelly Ripa gets ready for major change with her family

The news was announced in August, and Kelly said in a statement: "We feel like we hit the jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia's gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu."

It's been a busy time for Kelly and Mark, who are currently living apart while the actor works in Vancouver for the new series of Riverdale.

The family have an incredible swimming pool in their garden in the Hamptons

Kelly and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, have been spending the weeks at their home in Manhattan, while the star presents Live with Kelly and Ryan from the studio nearby.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes TV history and fans go wild

They then enjoy relaxing at their home in the Hamptons during the weekends. The large property boasts several living rooms and a spacious garden, complete with a sunbathing area and a swimming pool.

The family's Manhattan townhouse boasts a rooftop terrace

The mother-of-three opened up about missing Mark during a recent episode of the ABC daytime show, revealing that the lockdown had been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.