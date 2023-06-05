Kelly Ripa's three children share glimpse inside insanely large bedroom in $27M town house

The Live with Kelly and Mark star lives in a beautiful home in New York City

Kelly Ripa reunited with all three of her children over the weekend, as son Joaquin returned to New York City for a very special reason - his brother's birthday!

Michael Consuelos turned 26 and to mark the occasion, the aspiring actor shared some photos on social media, including one of his family all sitting in Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos' huge bedroom.

The spacious area featured a large bed where Kelly, her daughter Lola, 21, and husband all sat, and a cream couch directly placed in front of it, where Michael and his brother Joaquin were seated.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

The room featured a cream color theme, and had lots of floor space as well as a stylish striped rug. Situated in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood, the couple bought the massive home in 2013, after listing their Crosby Street penthouse in SoHo for $24.5 million, which later sold for $20 million in 2014.

The home, or rather mansion, boasts a whopping 7,796 square-feet of space, and after the couple gut renovated it following the 2013 purchase, they now have five bedrooms and six bathrooms in it, as well as a library, terrace and more.

Kelly Ripa's bedroom in her NYC townhouse is incredible!

Kelly shared a lovely tribute to Michael on his birthday too, featuring a montage of photos from over the years and a sweet message.

It read: "26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin it ever since! Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you."

Kelly and Mark have lived in New York City for decades and it's the very city they raised their children in. Michael and Lola both chose to study in NYC, while their youngest son decided to go further away from home, and is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children inside their stunning home

Michael has a bright future ahead of him as an actor, and over the past few years he's had success with a number of roles. Most recently it was revealed that he had landed himself a new role.

The 26-year-old's IMDb page shows that he is going to be starring in a new drama series, titled Dissocia, and will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are incredibly close to their children

The synopsis for the series reads: "A scientific breakthrough's life-altering side effects bitterly divide a once close-knit small-town community." It hasn't always been so easy for Michael though, and his supportive mom opened up about his struggles finding work after graduating back in November.

The star explained on the show that Michael had found it hard getting a job after graduating from college in 2020 - which was in the height of the pandemic. "Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back." On how she and husband Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa with children Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

© Photo: Instagram Kelly Ripa's children grew up in NYC

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly and Mark's children grew up attending events with their famous parents

