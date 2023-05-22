Kelly Ripa's neat baby bump photos are the sweetest thing – best pics

Kelly Ripa, 52, is a proud mom to three kids with her husband Mark Consuelos; Michael, 24, Lola, 21 and Joaquin, 19.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was glowing when she was an expectant mother, and we look back on the presenter's best baby bump photos over the years…

During her second pregnancy in 2001, a red-carpet appearance saw Kelly sporting red hair and a blue T-shirt over her growing bump. The star kept the look casual with a denim jacket over her simple tee.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa on the red carpet while pregnant

In March of the same year, Kelly looked delighted at an event in a black plunging dress with ruched detailing. It's the locks we can't quite believe!

© Shutterstock Pregnant Kelly Ripa in black plunge dress

A film premiere in New York saw Kelly wear a bright blue shirt skimming over her bump while she opted for glowing makeup including a berry-hued lipstick.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa sports a blue shirt over baby bump

Kelly dressed up beautifully for a gala dinner alongside her husband Mark. She wore her locks in a glam updo and dressed her pregnancy figure in a stunning black ballgown. How chic! A month later, her daughter was welcomed into the world.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa glows in gala dinner dress

When pregnant with her youngest in 2003, Kelly stepped out at a Sean John fashion show sporting a black long-sleeved top over her blossoming bump and a dazzling sequin skirt.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa at fashion show while expecting

Their children are now grown up and making strides in their own careers. Michael is making his way in the film industry, while Lola is an aspiring singer, currently spending some time abroad. Meanwhile, their youngest, Joaquin, is studying at university in Michigan.

Speaking about raising her kids not to be too entitled she said: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children

In a People magazine interview, Kelly admitted that fans often praise their parenting and how their kids have turned out. "And now our children, who are adults, meet people who will come up to them, whether they're in a coffee shop or library, what have you, and say 'Oh, I've watched you grow up, I'm so proud of you.' And that means something to us," she said.

© Photo: Getty Images The family are very close knit

Speaking to Haute Living to promote her own biography, Kelly touched on her pandemic experience which had her questioning if she could be pregnant again! The presenter explained: "I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, 'Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?' and me saying, 'What other reason could there possibly be?' He really had to walk on eggshells here [by explaining to me that I was probably going through menopause]."

She added: "I was really grateful that I was not going to have to explain to my kids that they were about to meet their new sibling."

