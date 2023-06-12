Faith Hill's oldest daughter wows in tiny string bikini in head-turning beach photo

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie McGraw is living her best life in Greece, and has taken fans along for the ride!

The 26-year-old is in Mykonos, Greece, for the wedding of her Broadway Sings co-stars Corey Mach and Marco Salvatore D'Angelo, who tied the knot on Sunday June 11.

Ahead of their special day, Gracie enjoyed some downtime on the beach with her friends, and shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a black string bikini as she sunbathed.

The star styled her brunette hair in a bun, and wore a pair of stylish sunglasses to complete her beach-ready look. Gracie was also pictured later that evening, wearing an all-white outfit consisting of a floaty crop top blouse and a floor-length skirt, as she attended a pre-wedding event the night before the big day.

Gracie met her friends after moving to New York City last year, which she relocated to from Nashville, Tennessee, where she was raised by her famous parents.

Gracie McGraw looked fabulous in a black bikini as she relaxed in Greece

The singer moved to the Big Apple to pursue her career as a Broadway star, and it's safe to say she's done a great job so far.

The star has always shown an interest in performing and even joined her famous father on stage at Bridgestone Arena back in 2015. Gracie is the life and soul of her family and to mark her 26th birthday back in May, both her parents paid gushing tribute to their oldest daughter.

Gracie McGraw looked lovely at her Broadway co-stars' pre-wedding night

Faith shared a throwback video featuring the family dressed up as characters from The Great, while sitting around their dining table at home in Nashville.

Gracie was seen getting into character as she ran around the room throwing cake at her siblings. Meanwhile, Tim shared a throwback photo of Gracie as a baby, alongside the following message.

© Getty Gracie McGraw is becoming a star in her own right

He wrote: "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is. You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have be become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

© Instagram Gracie has a gorgeous view from her apartment

Faith and Tim are also parents to 24-year-old Maggie and 21-year-old Audrey. Audrey moved to New York just after her sister did, and is currently studying there. While Maggie's current location is unknown, she is often photographed in pictures with her sisters in NYC.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are proud parents to their three daughters

The family are all incredibly close, with Tim previously revealing that while his daughters were all very different, they all wanted the best for each other and were each other's cheerleaders.

