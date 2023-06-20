Catherine Zeta-Jones is a bombshell in tiny sheer dress in beach video that gets fans talking

Catherine Zeta-Jones certainly knows how to have fun with her family!

The Chicago actress is always laughing and joking with her children, who she shares with husband Michael Douglas, and went on a trip down memory lane this week to remember one particularly happy time with her loved ones.

In the footage - which can be viewed below - Catherine looked breathtaking in a sheer lace mini dress as she danced on the beach with her son Dylan.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in beach video

"Monday mood! To always waltz with my son on the beach," Catherine captioned the footage, which was from her 2018 family holiday to the Caribbean.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are such a wonderful mother," while another wrote: "Aww, this is so sweet." A third added: "What a fabulous video!"

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

Catherine's son Dylan - now 22 - graduated from Brown University in 2022. He often appears on his famous parents' social media accounts, and most recently paid tribute to his dad on Father's Day.

MORE: Michael Douglas' son Dylan is identical to his famous father as he steps out on the red carpet

POPULAR: Michael Douglas' wild appearance has fans doing a double-take in unexpected video

Dylan shared a lovely black-and-white photo of himself with his dad, with them both looking dapper in tuxedos. "Happy Father's Day King," he simply captioned the heartwarming post, which saw his mom respond with a slew of love heart emojis.

© Nicholas Hunt Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with daughter Carys

The 22-year-old also featured in a picture posted on Michael's Instagram from over the weekend, showing the pair, along with Dylan's sister Carys, 20, enjoying a jaw-dropping brunch feast at home in New York.

MORE: Michael Douglas makes X-rated confession about married life with Catherine Zeta-Jones

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys opens up about living in the spotlight

Catherine and Michael are incredibly proud of their children, who are both showing signs in following in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

© GEtty Images Catherine and Michael's son Dylan turned 22 last year

Carys has also made waves in the fashion industry, having modeled for several high-end fashion houses and attended events for brands such as Michael Kors with her parents.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals hidden shrine inside $4.7m home

She most recently stepped out to attend Cannes Film Festival in May, where her father was honored at the prestigious event. Catherine admitted that she was feeling emotional ahead of her daughter's first day of college back in 2021, but equally incredibly excited for her.

© Ernesto S. Ruscio Carys Zeta, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Carys is also studying at Brown University, just like her brother did, meaning it isn't too far away from home - something which Catherine and Michael were no doubt happy about when she flew the nest.

At the time of Carys flying the nest, Catherine shared an upbeat post on social media marking the milestone, writing: "First day of class at college today for a freshman and a senior student, a.k.a Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second. I love you and I am so proud of you."

© Instagram Family is everything to Catherine

The post was accompanied by a picture of the siblings hugging on a street, presumed to be in Rhode Island, where Brown University is located.

Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress said the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.