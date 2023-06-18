Adele looks sensational in jaw-dropping tight black dress for Pride

The singer showed her support for Pride Month at her latest Vegas show

Adele frequently stuns fans with her incredible fashion looks – and her latest ensemble, which she wore for her highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas, was no different.

The Hello hitmaker was the epitome of elegance in a tight-fitting black gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and mermaid hem.

The 35-year-old used her outfit to show her support for Pride Month by attaching a rainbow-colored cape to the back of her dress.

The Tottenham-born beauty accessorized her look with large gold hoop earrings and a set of matching bangles.

Taking to Instagram, Adele shared a carousel of photos from the concert which showcased her incredible figure. She simply captioned the post: "Weekend 18."

Fans were quick to compliment the stunning dress in the comments section, with one person writing: "The dress is everything!!" while others showed their appreciation for her support: "MY FAVE ALLY QUEEN."

© Instagram Adele showed her support for Pride by wearing a rainbow-coloured cape

A third person wrote: "I LOVE YOU! HAPPY PRIDE!"

Adele made her return to Sin City this weekend for her extended run of shows, which are being held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Easy On Me's Las Vegas residency stint comes amid an exciting time for the star, who reportedly got engaged to A-list sports agent Richard Paul recently and is rumored to be planning a wedding in 2023.

© Instagram Adele accessorized her dress with gold hoop earrings

The mom-of-one went public with her romance in September 2021 and just months later was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

She later attended the 2022 BRIT Awards wearing a pear-shaped rock from Lorraine Schwartz.

Addressing the diamond ring on her finger, she told ELLE: "I'm not married. I’m not married!" she said, adding: "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married." The 34-year-old later clarified: "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

© Getty Adele is reportedly engaged to Rich Paul

The Make You Feel My Love songstress is reportedly set to walk down the aisle this summer, however, she has not publicly addressed the rumors.

Although, Adele has been very open about the fact that she "absolutely" wants to get married and have children in the future with Rich, calling herself a "homemaker."

© Getty Images Adele and Rich at the Grammys in 2023

"I've never been in love like this," Adele divulged to ELLE. "I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

It seemed as though any potential wedding plans will have to wait, however, as she added: "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna [expletive] nail it."

© Photo: Getty Images Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki

The star even shared an adorable birthday tribute to Rich during one of her December shows in Vegas. Making her feelings about her rumored fiancé very clear, she gushed: "I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!" Watch her kiss Rich during one of her performances in the video below.