Kelly Ripa looks phenomenal in neon bikini and kaftan in breathtaking beach photo on special day

Kelly Ripa looks stylish all year around, and certainly ensured all eyes were on her as she took a trip down memory lane this week.

To mark Father's Day on Sunday, the Live star shared a selection of photos of herself with her beloved dad, Joseph Ripa, from over the years.

These included a gorgeous picture of her posing alongside her dad on the beach. In the snapshot, Kelly looked stylish dressed in a neon orange bikini teamed with a green kaftan and oversized shades.

In the caption, she wrote: "Let's hear it for the dads!"

Kelly was raised in New Jersey with her father and mom, Esther. She has a sister, Linda.

Kelly Ripa looked stylish in a neon bikini

The star was the first in her family to go into acting and was passionate about the performing arts from an early age, having studied ballet as a toddler, and taking part in drama productions at school.

The actress got her big break in All My Children, where she met her now-husband, Mark. The celebrity couple have been married since May 1996 when they eloped together.

Kelly Ripa with her dad Joseph

Eldest son Michael was born in June the following year, followed by Lola in June 2001. Joaquin arrived to complete their family in February 2003.

There's been a lot to celebrate in Kelly's family of late, as she marked her daughter's birthday last week. Lola turned 22 and her doting parents both shared tributes to her on social media to mark the happy occasion.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children

Kelly and Mark are incredibly close to their children and love it when they are all home. The couple currently have Lola living back home with them after she graduated from college and moved back after a semester in London.

Their oldest son Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while their youngest, Joaquin, is currently studying at the University of Michigan.

The 21-year-old flew the nest in 2021, and recently Kelly and Mark opened up about the change to their family dynamics while chatting to People.

Kelly Ripa with her family at home in NYC

"It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication. Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'"

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

© Jamie McCarthy Kelly and Mark now host Live! together

Luckily, Kelly and Mark are able to regularly go and visit their youngest son in his new home - where he is thriving. As well as studying drama, Joaquin is also on the University of Michigan wrestling team, and his famous parents often go to watch home games.

Mark also told People that out of all their children, Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching his famous parents on Live, he likely wouldn't.

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that," he explained.

