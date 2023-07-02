Princess Diana's form-fitting 'mermaid' dress excites fans 37 years on

Diana, the Princess of Wales was a style icon and this sequin dress proves it

Princess Diana's strong fashion looks have stood the test of time, from her casual cycle shorts through to her chic evening dresses, and her iconic 'mermaid' dress has piqued the interest of fans once again, 37 years after she wore it.

The former Princess of Wales wore it to a gala performance at the Vienna Burgh Theatre in 1986, and jaws dropped as she stepped out in such a dazzling number.

© Anwar Hussein

The gown, which was designed by Catherine Walker, is adorned with shimmering blue sequins and features elaborate puff shoulders, a subtle Queen Anne neckline and a figure-skimming skirt with a dramatic split up the middle.

Interest in the mesmerising dress has spiked again thanks to a video shared on the @historicroyalpalaces Instagram account, where Curator Matthew Storey looked at three Diana dresses kept in the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection.

"The mermaid dress is my favourite," penned one fan, and another added: "Oh the sequin dress… love, love, love it!!!!" A third remarked: "The mermaid dress, Diana looked fabulous in it."

In the clip, Matthew explained: "This must have been one of Diana's favourite dresses because she wore it on many occasions."

Other appearances where fans saw the dreamy dress were the Diamond Ball in 1990 and the film premiere of Biggles in 1993.

It was actually sold at auction after Diana died, but it looks like its back in the hands of the monarchy, for historical purposes.

We love seeing royals sporting sequins are here are some of our favourite looks

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle stepped out in head-to-toe sequins when she was pregnant with pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie. Her glimmering Roland Mouret gown featured long sleeves and a front split, just like Diana's beautiful look, and she was glowing!

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan dazzled in a monochrome top

For her appearance at the 2018 Royal Variety Performance, Meghan showed that sequin two pieces are chic too, sporting an incredible black and white top.

READ: Prince Harry reveals what he and Meghan really thought about Frogmore Cottage

The striking halter-neck top by Safiyaa had white floral embroidery all over and we adore the monochrome piece.

Princess Kate

The royal stunned in red

In 2020, the Princess wore a daring red sequin gown for a Buckingham Palace reception – and we loved it.

The dress was a Needle and Thread gown with sheer sleeves and tulle hem. Coordinating perfectly, the royal opted for red velour heels and her signature bouncy blowdry.

© Getty Images Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress

Nobody can forget the Princess of Wales' golden look at the latest James Bond movie alongside her husband Prince William.

The royal dazzled in her Jenny Packham design with plunging neckline and caped sleeves.

Kate teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa.