Gracie McGraw's daughter rocks tiny lilac bikini as she fights off the New York heat

Not even Gracie McGraw's extensive wardrobe could provide her with an outfit fit for summer in the city, so the singer opted for swimwear instead.

The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw took to Instagram to show how she was fighting off the New York heat by stripping down to a lilac string bikini.

Gracie shared a mirror selfie in which she was rocking the bra top which she'd teamed with a selection of gold necklaces. "It's hot," she wrote alongside the image which also gave fans a sneak peek at her beautiful NYC pad.

© Instagram/Gracie McGraw Gracie McGraw stripped down to a bikini inside her New York apartment

Gracie moved to New York City in 2021 to pursue her dreams as a singer and is now living in a luxe apartment. At the time of her move, she revealed that her home has a sprawling open-plan design.

READ: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw looks fabulous in filter-free photos from beach vacation

While it was a big change moving from Nashville to New York, Gracie also has her younger sister, Audrey, close by. The 21-year-old model moved to the city in 2022.

© Instagram Gracie has an edgy sense of style

Their middle sister, Maggie, 24, lives in Washington DC but regularly comes to the Big Apple to visit both of her siblings.

All three of the young women have inherited their parent's vocal talent and Gracie is gearing up for a big moment in her singing career.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

She recently revealed: "Excited to announce that I will be making my solo show debut @chelseatableandstage July 21 and July 30!! Buy your tickets now and come see me cry."

Gracie added the name of the show: "I will probably cry". Her fans are incredibly excited and commented: "YOU FINALLY GOT YOUR BREAK! We have all been waiting for you to share that extraordinary voice with others. This is it Gracie," and another added: "I AM SO PROUD I AM SCREAMING."

© Instagram Gracie has launched a singing career of her own

Maggie prefers to stay out of the spotlight but recently she shared her music too. She unveiled her sensational voice this week in a video, which you can watch below, that saw her performing a soulful version of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' iconic song, I Put a Spell on You.

Not only did Maggie reveal that she has a set of pipes to rival her mom's, but she also gave her followers a glimpse of her on stage with her former band, Sister Supply, a rock group she fronted as lead singer during her time at Stanford University.

WATCH: Maggie McGraw shows off her insane singing voice

Gracie commented on the throwback clip and wrote: "Was not expecting this today! Oh honey."

Others begged for Maggie to release an album of her own, with one replying: "Can you please record an album!" Another said: "I think we need a McGraw family album!! All 5 of you!! You are all amazing!!"