Tim McGraw's private daughter Maggie blows fans away with insane singing voice

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Maggie prefers to keep her private life off social media and so far, has not followed in her parents' footsteps with a career in the limelight.

The country music couple's two other daughters, Gracie, 26, and Audrey, 21, however, have both shown a talent for the arts and each possesses an incredible singing voice which they often show off on Instagram.

But it appears Faith and Tim's musical genes didn't skip Maggie as the 24-year-old unveiled her sensational voice on Wednesday in an incredible video, which you can watch below, that saw her performing a soulful version of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' iconic song, I Put a Spell on You.

WATCH: Maggie McGraw showcases flawless singing voice - and she sounds like her mom

Not only did Maggie reveal that she has a set of pipes to rival her mom's, but she also gave her followers a glimpse of her on stage with her former band, Sister Supply, a rock group she fronted as lead singer during her time at Stanford University.

In the throwback video, which she simply captioned: "Miss my sisters", Maggie oozed confidence as she belted out the track while wearing a tiny black latex mini skirt with a matching bra and jacket.

© Getty Images Maggie McGraw has an incredible singing voice just like her parents

Her followers couldn't believe their ears and raced to comment on the unexpected clip, with one responding: "Sheeesh I got full body chills from this." A second said: "Can hear your mom in your voice." A third added: "You should be doing this now! Incredible."

Her sister Gracie also commented, writing: "Was not expecting this today! Oh honey." Others begged for Maggie to release an album of her own, with one replying: "Can you please record an album!" Another said: "I think we need a McGraw family album!! All 5 of you!! You are all amazing!!"

© Instagram Gracie McGraw is also a singer

While Maggie clearly has the voice to follow in her parents' successful footsteps, it appears she enjoys singing as a hobby only.

While it's unclear what she does for work now, she studied Sustainability Science and Practice at Stanford University after which she worked for the office of Tennessee Democratic Representative Jim Cooper before his retirement.

© Getty Audrey McGraw also has a mind-blowing singing voice

Her sisters, on the other hand, do appear to want a career in the arts and are actively pursuing one. Gracie moved to New York City from the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, with the hopes of becoming a Broadway star.

So far, she has performed at showcases for several Broadway Sings events and she recently announced her first solo show will take place in July at Chelsea Table + Stage.

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters can all sing

Audrey, meanwhile, also lives in the Big Apple and attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts where she is studying acting, theater, and filmmaking. Alongside her studies, she is also an aspiring model and has shown off her flawless singing voice on social media.

Tim and Faith are incredibly proud of their daughters and back in 2021, Tim raved about their achievements, telling People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith with their daughters in 2015

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."