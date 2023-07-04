Maggie McGraw just got a new inking and the talented artist behind the design was none-other-than her sister, Audrey.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to display a tattoo on her forearm recently and thanked her younger sibling for the artwork.

Alongside a photo of the bull skull tattoo, she wrote: "@audreymcgraw's art on me forever," along with a black heart emoji.

© Instagram Maggie McGraw got a new tattoo

Maggie rarely shares details of her personal life and her social media posts are few and far between, so fans will, no doubt, love the insight.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's middle daughter isn't the only fan of tattoos in her family. Her older sister, Gracie, 26, recently showed off a cheeky new inking too.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw and her sister Maggie have a very close bond

Whether she meant to or not, remains to be seen, but the Broadway singer's fans couldn't help but notice it when she posted a photo of herself and her endless legs. In the photo, Gracie wore a tiny pair of white shorts and a shirt as she giggled on a bed with some pals, giving fans a glimpse of a tattoo at the top of her thigh.

It wasn't clear from the photos what the tattoo was, but it's not her first. Gracie has several others, including a cowboy boot and some pretty designs on her left forearm which she got in 2021.

She dedicated it to her country music star parents. “T & F for T & F. Iris for Tennessee. Magnolia for Louisiana and Mississippi. Boot cuz YEEHAW," she wrote as an explanation.

© Getty Images Maggie with her dad Tim McGraw

Their country music star dad has several meaningful tattoos of his own too, but there is one he's not so proud of. The sober star confessed to People that he got his first - a leprechaun wearing a hat - when he was drunk in his early twenties.

"It was 3AM in New Orleans, and I was about 22 and drunk," he said "It's not hard to connect the dots!"

© Getty Maggie's sister, Audrey, designed her tattoo

Back in 2015, he was asked whether his daughters would be getting tattoos and at the time he told the hosts of The Talk: "My answer is that as soon as you can pay for every bill that you have then that's your choice. I don't like it all."

We are sure Tim has now gotten over his tattoo concerns for his daughters, who he is incredibly proud of. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," he told People.

© Getty Faith and Tim are proud of all of their daughters

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."