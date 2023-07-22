Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff rocks red string bikini after showing off new look

Ella Emhoff is enjoying a sizzling summer, and she gave fans a glimpse into her beach antics on Friday when she took to Instagram with a bikini snapshot.

The stepdaughter of Vice President, Kamala Harris, kicked back in a red, string two-piece, as she relaxed with her dog and her friends.

Ella showed off her multiple tattoos and some eye-catching body jewelry as she sunbathed on the sand. Her photos come hot on the heels of Ella unveiling a sleek new look.

In place of her curls, the model and knitwear designer debuted poker straight tresses.

In several social media posts, from inside her apartment, her hair was worn in a center parting and had been flat-ironed. Her followers approved of her locks and commented: "Straight hair ella is really aspirational to me," and, "Those eyes, your hair & an adorable dress, beautiful."

© Photo: Getty Images Ella has an edgy look

The daughter of second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, was thrust into the limelight in 2021 when her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

Ella hadn't planned to forge a career in the modeling world and later told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline."

© Photo: Getty Images Ella's trademark curls have had a makeover

As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

But she hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and other young women.

Ella previously addressed her edgy appearance when she said she loves to put her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut" on display.

The 24-year-old - who studied at Parsons School of Design in New York - is peppered with edgy body art.

© Bryan Bedder Ella has multiple tattoos

Ella has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon.

Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."