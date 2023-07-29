Gracie McGraw showcases chiseled cheekbones in flirty new photo

The daughter of country music duo Faith Hill and Tim McGraw recently had her first debut solo show

Gracie McGraw's ever-changing sense of style was apparent once more when she gave fans a glimpse into her never-ending wardrobe on Friday.

The singer dazzled her Instagram followers with a selfie shared on her stories, as she put her impeccable fashion choices and her fabulous bone structure on display.

In the image, the oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw was standing in the bedroom of her New York apartment and striking a pose with one hand on her hip.

WATCH: Gracie McGraw showcases amazing singing voice

She wore a polka dot midi skirt and slightly sheer black top which displayed her bra and Gracie hid her dark bobbed hair underneath a baseball cap.

Her appearance comes one week after she debuted her solo show 'I Will Probably Cry' at Chelsea Table and Stage in New York.

It was a sure-fire hit, and Gracie thanked everyone involved with a post-show photo and heartfelt message which read: "Last night was pure pure joy. I will never forget it.

"Thank you to this incredible group of people that are just as great human beings as they are musicians. Thank you @jdytwister for being the most amazing music director and trusting that I WILL learn the lyrics to the songs eventually.

© Instagram/Gracie McGraw Gracie showed off her style and her cheekbones

"Thank you @callumf for singing with me and also being one of my husbands. Thank you to @thealexandraarnold for being the hottest best photographer queen around. Thank you @emilysanchezstyle for getting me all dressed up and being iconic. Thank you @chelseatableandstage for having us!!

"Thank you to everyone who came last night. It truly meant the world. Let’s do it again July 30th!! Love you all."

© Bruce Glikas Gracie is a sensational singer

Fans and friends showered her with support and commented: "Yay!!!! I bet you were amazing," and, "Stunning angel," while others added: "Thanks for the livestream!! Your voice is incredible. 'The woman in the moon' was really amazing. Love it."

Gracie and her sisters, Audrey, 21, and Maggie, 24, are all making their parents proud with their individual careers and the women they have become.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith have three children

Tim chatted to Country Countdown USA, where he said of the family dynamics: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

© John Shearer Gracie is following in her parent's footsteps with her career in music

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Tim also told People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."