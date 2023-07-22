Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows in slinky cut-out dress as she marks big day

Gracie McGraw looked absolutely stunning in a sage green slinky dress as she marked a momentous day in her career on Friday.

The eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill debuted her solo show 'I Will Probably Cry' at Chelsea Table and Stage in New York, and the actress took to Instagram to share a series of snaps ahead of the show.

The carousel of photos showed Gracie wearing a silk cut-out dress that draped across one shoulder, with her hair styled in a sleek bun. The 26-year-old accessorized with several pairs of silver hoop earrings, and a pair of lilac drop earrings to complete the look.

As for her makeup, Gracie opted for fluttering false lashes, a winged eyeliner, and a bronzed base to finish.

Gracie captioned the post: "My moods for the big show tonight!!! I'll be dancing, kissing everyone, and for sure crying!!!! Thank you @coreymach and @planetofmarco for the most unforgettable trip to celebrate ya'll's incredible love. I love you two so much."

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their support, and one follower wrote: "That side profile… you look just like your momma! Love it!!" Another added: "You look absolutely beautiful!"

"Gracie!! You have made it girl! And all on your own! You look and sound incredible! I look forward to coming to NY someday to see and hear you on Broadway!"

© John Shearer Gracie is following in her parent's footsteps with her career

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters together; Gracie, Maggie, 24 and Audrey, 21. The family is extremely close, and Maggie shared that she had jetted off to New York on Friday to spend time with her sister ahead of the show.

It's expected that the country singer duo and youngest daughter Audrey also attended the show. Gracie moved from the family home in Nashville to New York in 2021 to pursue her Broadway career, and was shortly joined by Audrey in 2022, who moved to the city for her studies.

