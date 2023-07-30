Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly puts on leggy display in figure-hugging short shorts

Holly Ramsay has legs for days, as she proved in her latest mirror selfie, which she shared with fans on Sunday.

The glamorous model and podcaster uploaded the photo to Instagram Stories – and she looked stunning. The star wore a black T-shirt and matching short shorts in the casual look with her long blonde locks flowing past her shoulders.

She appeared to be on her way out, as she carried trainers and a reusable cup in one hand. Holly captioned the image: "Happy Sunday".

© Instagram Holly looked stunning in the mirror selfie

Just a few days earlier, the 23-year-old had sparked a strong fan reaction when she posted a carousel of sultry photos from her latest date night with her new beau, former Strictly contestant Adam Peaty.

© Instagram Holly is a fashion maven

Taking to Instagram, she posted two photos from her most recent romantic evening with her boyfriend. In one snapshot, Holly modelled a chic black bodycon mini dress featuring a scalloped square neckline, slinky straps and a scalloped hemline.

Holly elevated her date night outfit with a simple gold pendant, a chunky gold watch and stacks of rings. She wore her luminous blonde locks loose and finished off her get-up with lashings of mascara, defined brows, radiant highlighter and a slick of pink lipstick.

© Instagram The model with her boyfriend, swimmer Adam Peaty

Elsewhere, Holly shared an intimate snap which showed Adam's hand resting on her knee. In her caption, the starlet penned: "Date night," followed by a yellow star emoji and a small white envelope sealed with a pink love heart.

© Instagram Holly always looks so glam

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Gorg! and nice dress Holly!" while a second penned: "Love the dress," followed by a pair of red heart emojis.

© Getty With dad Gordon and sister Tilly

A third chimed in: "Cute pic," and a fourth sweetly added: "Looking gorgeous Holly." Holly and Adam first sparked romance rumours a few months ago after MailOnline reported that the swimmer had been spending time with Holly's family at their stunning property in Cornwall.

© Instagram Holly during her holiday in Rome

Since then, Holly has posted numerous loved-up photos featuring her new partner – and it seems the couple are going from strength to strength.

Back in June, the duo travelled to Rome where the Olympic swimmer made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy to honour fellow swimmer Fabio Scozzoli ahead of his retirement.

© Instagram Holly also has a talent for makeup

During their time away, the besotted couple explored the romantic Italian city, taking loved-up photos and enjoying delicious-looking meals.

Taking to her social media profile, Holly shared nine photos of their weekend away, including an adorable stop sign with the word 'Love' written over it.

© Getty Looking loved-up with Adam

She also shared a photo of her and Adam's feet together ahead of a glam outing, and a snap of Adam posing for her next to a photo booth. Holly's younger sister Tilly, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in the same year as Adam, was quick to like Holly's holiday photos.

© Getty Gordon is close to daughter Holly

Other fans, meanwhile, heaped praise on Holly's summer wardrobe, with one writing: "Pretty, that pink dress is so cute," while a second noted: "Looking lovely as ever… hope you're both having a lovely time."