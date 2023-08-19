Catherine Zeta-Jones puts on a radiant display in white beach dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones is living her best life! Sharing a new selfie on her Instagram stories, the actress epitomised radiance as she enjoyed some R&R at one of the many homes she shares with her husband, Michael Douglas.

© Instagram Catherine looked absolutely stunning

Practically glowing as she posed for a selfie, Catherine kept cool in what appeared to be a breezy white beach dress adorned with floral embroidery. Emphasising her brown eyes with a hint of eyeliner and mascara, the 53-year-old polished off her paired-back makeup look with a dusting of bronzer and taupe lipgloss. She captioned the snap: "Peekaboo".

© Instagram The actress has been enjoying her summer holidays recently

While the Wednesday star is yet to reveal exactly where she's staying, Catherine has been enjoying her summer holidays recently, and she's just returned from a sun-soaked trip to Capri. Last week, she also shared a video of herself doing lengths in her very own outdoor pool at one of her residences, which could easily be mistaken for a fully-fledged holiday home.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones takes the plunge in her idyllic home pool

The family has an impressive property portfolio, including a £3.6 million Westchester County abode, an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, and a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Catherine's latest snap has also got us wondering about her daily skincare routine – there's no doubt about it, she's absolutely glowing!

In a previous interview with Glamour, Catherine revealed the products that she swears by, and one of them is Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream. "I was the face of Elizabeth Arden for many years, but I used the Eight Hour cream before that because my grandmother used it," she explained. "It was the only cream she ever bought and it was the answer to everything. If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on."

© Getty Images Catherine swears by Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream

As for her attitude towards ageing, Catherine's skincare philosophy is all about self-confidence. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2021, she revealed: "I am all for whatever makes you happy. There are so many good treatments out there now that don't make you look like you've just stepped off Mars, so it goes back to self-confidence. An inner confidence is very empowering for women. Whatever that takes, do it."

The 53-year-old loves to pamper herself

Her own beauty regimen is pretty simple, but for Catherine, it's all about feeling pampered. "Every Sunday I do a face mask, I do my nails, I put a hot conditioning oil on my hair," she said. "You know, I'm such a girl. I really am. I love to pamper myself. My bathroom – I've got everything in there. I'm a bit of a potions and lotions addict. I'm just a sucker for it. If someone tells me it's good, I'm buying it."