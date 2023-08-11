Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones take a dip in idyllic private pool at megamansion

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, may have now returned from her sun-soaked getaway in Capri, Italy, but you'd be forgiven for mistaking her actual residence as a fully fledged holiday home.

In a new video shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the actress was seen doing lengths in her very own outdoor pool at one of the gorgeous homes she shares with her husband Michael Douglas. Watch...

Catherine was wearing a sun visor and sunglasses for her dip with her brunette tresses tied up in a top knot.

By the side of the pool was a huge inflatable sofa and in the background sunloungers could be seen.

© Instagram The actress has recently been on holiday

Around the pool area there are beautifully landscaped lawns and manicured hedges, creating a very picturesque scene.

The family has an impressive property portfolio, including a £3.6 million Westchester County abode, an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017.

© Photo: Instagram The couple's US property is seriously stunning

Their sprawling garden at their main residence is gorgeous

The couple have lavish interiors

On Tuesday, Catherine and Michael celebrated their son Dylan's 23rd birthday, and the Welsh actress marked the occasion with a throwback photo of him as a baby, cradled in his mother's arms.

Alongside the adorable photograph, Catherine penned: "23 years ago today, my boy @dylan__douglas was born. He is the gift that keeps on giving, over and over and over and over again. I love you my love."

Fans gushed over the sweet snap, as did HELLO! HQ, and one follower wrote: "I remember this beautiful photo! Happy Birthday Dylan! Here’s to an amazing year ahead," while another said: "This shot is priceless. All beauty and love! Happy birthday Dylan!"

The couple also have a daughter, Carys, who is 20, and often gets compared to her famous mother. As well as looking like the stunner, Carys has the same talents too, with an incredible singing voice. We've also seen her master the piano in occasional social media clips.

Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones recently revealed to Drew Barrymore that both Carys and her son Dylan Michael Douglas have a strong passion for acting. Watch this space!

