Nicole Kidman looks fabulous in skinny jeans - wait till you see her hair transformation

The Big Little Lies star reunited with Reese Witherspoon for a very special reason

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to experimenting with her style, and during her latest public appearance, she opted for a seriously sleek new look.

The 56-year-old Hollywood star stepped out in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday to attend the Leagues Cup final, which saw Nashville play against Inter Miami.

For the occasion, the Moulin Rouge star turned heads in a fitted black tank top teamed with skinny jeans.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman makes surprise appearance on stage with Keith Urban

When it came to her hair, Nicole opted for a sophisticated updo, which was styled in a middle parting with tendrils framing her face.

Nicole was joined by none other than Reese Witherspoon, her good friend and Big Little Lies co-star.

Nicole Kidman looked fantastic as she posed alongside Reese Witherspoon in Nashville

The pair watched the incredibly close final, which went to penalties, with Inter Miami beating Nashville by 10-9. In the caption alongside the photo, Nicole wrote: "Great night with my girlfriend".

MORE: Nicole Kidman offers support to Keith Urban following huge career news

MORE: Keith Urban makes big announcement in personal message – and it's major

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You look so beautiful," while another wrote: "Nicole you look incredible!" Another commented hopefully: "Big Little Lies series 3?"

© Instagram Nicole looked seriously stylish in skinny jeans

The A list stars were also seen posing with David Beckham, who co-owns football club Inter Miami, and was more than made up with the final score.

MORE: Keith Urban celebrates 'extraordinary' wife Nicole Kidman

MORE: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughters look to bittersweet reunion as end of an era looms



Nicole is based in Nashville for most of the year, and resides in a beautiful home with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, and their daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12.

The home is a haven for Nicole and Keith, who are often on the road for work.

© Getty The Hollywood star with husband Keith Urban

The couple - who have been married since 2006 - are incredibly supportive towards each other, and while they are relatively private when it comes to their personal life, Nicole recently paid tribute to her husband of over a decade when he received some special career news.

At the beginning of August, Keith was announced as one of the inductees into the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame. The 55-year-old is being honored for his three-decade long career, beginning with his self-titled debut album in 1991, and his songwriting not only on his own hits, but also with others like P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Nelly Furtado, and many more.

© Getty Nicole has a fabulous sense of style

On her Instagram Stories, Nicole at the time wrote: "Congratulations baby!! What an incredible honor xx."

As well as a home in Nashville, Nicole and Keith also have a beautiful farmhouse in New South Wales, Australia, where they spend as much time as they can.

They both have family over there, and spent a lot of the pandemic Down Under. They also have properties across the United States including in LA and New York City, and a base in London - where Nicole's daughter Isabella Cruise, 30, lives.

© Getty Images Nicole with her daughters Sunday and Faith on the set of The Undoing

Nicole shares Isabella and son Connor, 28, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. The pair are both practicing Scientologists, following in Tom's footsteps, and the actress was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love." In a more recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood once again.

She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.