Louise Redknapp sets pulses racing in tiny crop top on bank holiday girls' night

Louise Redknapp is no stranger to flashing her abs, showing off her impressive figure in gym selfies and during festival performances this summer.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old mum-of-two wowed fans once again in a video posted to Instagram Stories. Posing in a wavy Ultrafragola mirror, she can be seen walking towards the camera wearing a tiny crop top and a pair of low-rise jeans - so 00s!

Louise Redknapp rocks a crop top and low-rise jeans

The former Eternal singer was on a girls’ night out at London’s Soho House. She captioned the video: "Love a bank holiday" before sharing a black and white picture of herself with two friends taken in the photo booth.

Louise posed with friends at Soho House

The happy posts come just days after Louise showcased her latest hair transformation for the first time. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie rocking a shorter tousled style with subtle bangs - and she looked amazing.

She captioned the picture: "A little hair change ready for a new season, it's always good to mix it up @tomsmithhd @billicurrie always amazing tee…… @healbyandrewlethbridge."

Her celebrity friends were loving her new look, with Cat Deely sweetly commenting: "Love it", while Natalie Imbruglia shared three flame emojis.

Earlier in the weekend, Louise joined Cat to celebrate the release of her new e11even essential oil which just launched at Space NK. She posted a photo from the event looking incredible in a black crop top, denim shirt and Fendi clutch, while Cat posed beside her in a quilted white co-ord.

Louise captioned her supportive post: "So proud of my bestest ever ever friend Catherine Noddy Slade Deeley @catdeeley and @amanda.grossman on the launch of their new essential oil @e11evenfragrance. I love how good this product smells and don’t stop wearing mine. Congrats ladies xxx". Too cute.

