Queen Letizia of Spain wows in pink power suit in emotional video

There’s no denying that Queen Letizia of Spain loves a power suit. The Spanish monarch often steps out in a matching two-piece, from bold red at the Women’s World Cup football final to neutral linens at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

Most recently, a video was released of the wife of Felipe VI wearing a bubblegum pink trouser suit by BOSS for a telematic presentation to the UN. She was promoting a 2024 World Health Organisation resolution in favour of universal health care for people with rare diseases.

© Pablo Cuadra Queen Letizia of Spain filmed the video the same day she attended the UNICEF Awards in Madrid

Letizia looked stunning in the BOSS Jocalua blazer and Tapia trousers. The tailored pieces are both cut from crepe with a stylish relaxed fit. She added a white BOSS Cylani blouse that we’ve seen her in before and Isabela Abdo’s nude Carrie 55 slingback pumps.

The 50-year-old royal completed the look with sparkling Gold&Roses earrings, her long hair worn in loose waves and a bold smokey eye.

It’s likely this was filmed the same day she attended the UNICEF Awards in Madrid several weeks ago. The former journalist, who is Honorary President of UNICEF Spain, was seen wearing this exact outfit as she made a speech on stage and chatted to Shabana Basij-Rasikh, an Afghan humanitarian and women's rights champion.

The bi-annual ceremony recognises individuals and institutions who have committed their lives to working towards the defence of children's rights and helping the world’s most vulnerable children.

Queen Letizia also opted for BOSS when she showed her support for the Spanish women’s football team back in August. The mum-of-two exuded sophistication in the red trouser suit as she cheered them on to victory in Sydney with her 16-year-old daughter Sofia.

© Shutterstock The royal mother-of-two looked ultra-glam

The wide-leg trousers featured a high-waisted cut, while the matching double-breasted blazer came complete with contrasting black buttons. So chic.