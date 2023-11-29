Kelly Clarkson, 41, wows in white as she emphasizes trim physique ahead of exciting evening

Another day, another showstopping appearance by Kelly Clarkson. The singer and talk show host dazzled in a belted ensemble as she was photographed at the pre-taping of her performance at the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Plaza.

Kelly looked festive in a long, white fur coat which was cinched at the waist and highlighted her trim figure.

She wore her hair in a messy topknot and added red lipstick to complete the look. Kelly will perform tonight and is sure to bring the house down.

The star has undergone a transformation recently and referenced her weight loss on November 6th's show when she talked to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush.

Kelly confessed she found it difficult to find jeans to fit her. Jenna said she had been through a "chubby" stage in her youth and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson is seen performing during the Christmas Tree Lighting at the Rockefeller Plaza pre-tape on November 28, 2023

Kelly has also spoken about the body confidence challenges she has faced since being thrust into the limelight, telling Glamour: "I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, when I was really thin and not super healthy because I just was worn out, just working so hard and not keeping healthy habits."

She continued: "But I felt more pressure. It was more of magazines shoved in front of you and, 'This is what you're competing with and we've got to compete with it.' I can't compete with that. That's not even my image."

© Getty Images Kelly recently moved to New York from Los Angeles

Kelly recently made a huge change to her life when she moved from Los Angeles to New York with her two children, River Rose and Remington.

She's thrilled with her decision to move her The Kelly Clarkson Show there too, although confessed she was hesitant to start.

© Getty Images Kelly recently showed off her new hairdo

“I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'".

And the Big Apple didn't take long to win her over. “After just a few weeks, I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it."Kelly - who shares her children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock - also told People: "I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change.

© Getty Kelly and her two children

I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."

