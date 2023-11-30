Jessica Simpson highlights her tiny waistline and washboard abs in jaw-dropping outfit as fans weigh in

Jessica Simpson safely secured her fashionista status with her latest outfit which sparked a huge reaction from fans.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur wowed her social media followers with a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica documented her antics on a girls vacation as she and her friends disembarked a private jet.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson undergoes non-surgical facelift

The mom-of-three looked like the ultimate glamor-puss in a long fur coat, which she wore over leather-look pants and thigh high boots.

Posing on the steps of the aircraft, Jessica flaunted her washboard abs and tiny waistline as her coat came open to reveal an edgy crop top.

"Oh this is ladies’ flight," she simply captioned the series of photos as fans immediately started asking the same thing.

"I hope those furs aren't real," wrote one, while another added: "Please be faux fur."Others urged her to protect the planet and avoid using a private jet, while more commented on her appearance and wrote: "Your sobriety journey and story, along with watching you absolutely GLOW now and be so happy…hits home for me," and, "Looking better than ever."

© Getty Images Jessica has been sober for six years

Jessica has been sober for six years and recently showed a before-and-after photo of herself as she revisited a chapter of her past on Instagram.

The singer and actress, known for her hits like "Take My Breath Away" and her role in "The Dukes of Hazzard," described the throwback as 'unrecognizable' from six years prior, indicating a time in her life marked by personal struggle.

© Instagram Jessica six years ago

It was 2017 when Jessica decided to give up alcohol, a transformative period she openly discusses in her memoir, "Open Book."

Jessica also opened up about her weight loss journey in her book in which she laid bare the struggles and triumphs of her post-pregnancy body transformation.

© Getty Jessica, Eric and their three children

She also spoke to Extra and said: "I've been criticized and it hurts, I've been every weight, and I've been proud of it."

Jessica previously confessed that she gained and lost 100lbs three times over, but it's not been easy. Her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, praised her for her dedication to her wellbeing and told Shape: "Being pregnant on and off for a solid seven years can make it difficult to get in great shape and stay in great shape. But after having her third child, Jessica was more focused and dedicated than ever."

Jessica gave off Barbie vibes recently

Harley - who has also trained Megan Fox, Khloe Kardashian and Ariana Grande, also spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and divulged his daily diet too.

Jessica is a mom to Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, four, who she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson. She adores being a mom and embraces everything it has to offer.

Trainer Harley Pasternak helped Jessica get in shape

Talking to ET, she gushed: "The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child."

