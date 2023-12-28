Jennifer Garner gets fans and celebrity friends talking with appearance in bold green dress

Jennifer Garner was feeling festive when she upped the anti in a striking green dress leaving her followers saying the same thing.

The Family Switch actress looked radiant in the image in which she was standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote: "Merry Christmas and Peace on Earth," and was immediately inundated with comments.

Jennifer, 51, looked flawless, with a whimsical expression on her face and her hands placed gently in the pockets of her festive dress.

Her friend, Reese Witherspoon, was one of the first to comment wrote: "Merry Christmas to my holiday- loving friend !! Keep shining your beautiful light on us all," as celebrity chef, Ina Garten, also chimed in and added: "Merry Christmas!! Gorgeous."

Fans added to the compliments by writing: "You look gorgeous," and "Merry Christmas to the most beautiful human being."

It has been a big year for Jennifer who shares her three children, Samuel, Seraphina and Violet, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

© Nathan Howard Jennifer's daughter Violet turned 18

Violet turned 18 at the beginning of December and is now officially an adult. Ahead of her birthday, Jennifer opened up on Live with Kelly and Mark about the milestone. "I'm about to have an adult," she said at the time. "I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you believe that?"

Kelly then asked Jennifer if Violet was busy touring colleges and she confessed: "Yes, she's in the middle of all of that. It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand."

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

And as for how Violet is dealing with her future plans: "She's handling it like a champ," Jennifer revealed. "She's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'."

Kelly then quipped: "Self starter," and Jennifer added: "She's a self starter."

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer shares her children with Ben Affleck

Despite being divorced, Jennifer and Ben - who is now married to Jennifer Lopez - are successfully co-parenting their brood.

Ben is also a stepdad to Jennifer's children as she is a mom to twins Emme and Max, 15, too.

© Getty Images Ben is married to Jennifer Lopez

JLo has praised Jennifer and Ben for the way they are parenting their children and said "they work really well together".

Talking about their blended families, the singer told Vogue: "They [the children] have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."

