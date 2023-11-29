Jennifer Garner shares eye-opening insight into lookalike daughter's life ahead of 18th birthday

Jennifer Garner is facing a huge change in her household as her oldest child, Violet, prepares to enter adulthood.

The teen will turn 18 on December 1 and Jennifer opened up about her feelings on her daughter's major milestone during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The hosts congratulated her on Violet's upcoming birthday as Jennifer confirmed: "I'm about to have an adult. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you believe that?"

WATCH: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenagers

Kelly then asked Jennifer if she was touring colleges for Violet and the mom-of-three gave insight into her daughter's bold personality. "Yes, she's in the middle of all of that. It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand."

As for how Violet is dealing with her future plans, "She's handling it like a champ, she's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'."

© Getty Jennifer and Violet looked identical while attending a state dinner honoring Emmanuel Macron

Kelly then quipped: "Self starter," and Jennifer added: "She's a self starter."

Jennifer has been busy promoting her new movie, Family Switch, and recently revealed that she had tested out the film on some very tough critics.

© Getty Jennifer is in disbelief over her daughter turning 18

In an appearance on GMA, Jennifer said she'd taken her son, Samuel, 11, to the movies along with his classmates to watch the family movie.

Only he didn't have a joyous reaction to her sentiment. "He was mortified that I invited his entire class to watch the movie," she told Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer.

© Allen Berezovsky Samuel with his dad Ben Affleck

She immediately regretted her decision and explained to the hosts: "I didn't think about it until we were in the theater.

Then I was sweating and thinking, 'What have I done?'"Jennifer said Samuel then added insult to injury by telling her: "This is so embarrassing" – though she said they luckily made it through."

© Getty Jennifer and Ben are parents to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer is also a mom to her middle child, Seraphina, 14, and she shares her children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

They're successfully co-parenting their brood, with Ben now married to Jennifer Lopez, who is a mom to twins Emme and Max, 15, too.

JLo has praised Jennifer and Ben for the way they are parenting their children and said "they work really well together".

© Getty Ben is now married to Jennifer Lopez

Talking about their blended families, the singer told Vogue: "They [the children] have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."

Jennifer's new movie, Family Switch, premieres on November 30 on Netflix. The flick also stars Ed Helms (as Jennifer's on-screen husband), Rita Moreno, Howie Mandel, plus Emma Myers and Brady Noons as Jennifer and Ed's on-screen kids.

