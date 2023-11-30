Nicole Kidman looks impossibly youthful posing in just a T-shirt for flirty photo

Nicole Kidman could have passed for her teenage daughter in a new photo she shared on social media showcasing her youthful looks.

The 56-year-old put on a fun display posing in three different T-shirts and nothing else. In one image, Nicole playfully stuck out her tongue and added the sign of the horns hand gesture.

In another image she showed off her long legs and the third had a rock star feel as she ran her hands through her hair and sported an Urban Girl T-shirt."Celebrating Aussie music for #AusMusicTShirtDay today," she wrote.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty must-haves

"Throw on a tee from one of your favorite Australian artists to help raise funds for music workers through @SupportAct @GrettaRay @KeithUrban @KingGizzard."

Fans were blown away by how young she looked and wrote: "How do you only look 21?" and, "such an ageless BEAUTY".

The Hollywood actress supported her husband, Keith Urban, with her post, proving once again that the couple always have each other's backs both in their personal and professional lives.

They're a close-knit family and while Nicole and Keith are public figures, they cherish the privacy of their private lives with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicole shares her two daughters with Keith Urban

As their girls get older, there is a sense of anticipation about the paths they might choose for their futures.

Nicole has expressed her desire to provide them with a sense of normalcy and the freedom to pursue their passions, much like her own journey into the world of acting.

© Getty Nicole and Keith's children have expressed a desire to go into acting

They've both had cameos and roles in Nicole's movies and TV shows, from The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Big Little Lies, to The Undoing.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the mom-of-two touched upon Sunday and Faith's acting credentials.

"They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films. They have a great work ethic," she said.

© Getty Images Nicole's daughters had a cameo in her show The Undoing

When asked what she would say if one of her daughters wanted to be actors when they grow up, the doting mum said: "I'd get out of their way."

The Others star has passed on movie roles in the past in order to stay with her children. "We have a system worked out to keep the family together," she added. "When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

The couple also ensure that they're never both away working at the same time, so that their children always have one of their parents there.

Nicole is also mom to grown-up children Isabella and Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.