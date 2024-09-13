Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Oprah Winfrey, 70, surprises in flattering suit and galactic flats
Oprah Winfrey smiling with ponytail© Getty

Oprah Winfrey, 70, makes a statement in glimmering suit and galactic flats

The TV legend and friend of Meghan Markle headed out with Serena Williams

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Oprah Winfrey looked chic and sophisticated as she stepped out on Thursday night for the after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of Roadside Attractions' Exhibiting Forgiveness at the Gagosian in Beverly Hills.

The chat show legend, 70, was spotted wearing an unexpected oversized grey blazer with double-breasted buttons and a structured silhouette.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay smile for camera© Getty
Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay looked fabulous

The garment, which was made from a fabric with a fine sparkly thread running through, was teamed with a pair of matching wide-leg pants and worn done up for a figure-flattering look.

Oprah Winfrey, Titus Kaphar and Serena Williams posed© Getty
Oprah Winfrey, Titus Kaphar and Serena Williams showed up in their best looks

Beneath her high-fashion suit, the close friend of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wore an oversized white shirt.

To accessorise her look, the Color Purple actress wore an unexpected pair of metallic flats with a pointed toe and shimmering drop earrings.

Ava DuVernay and Andra Day posed with Oprah © Getty
Ava DuVernay and Andra Day posed with Oprah

Her hair and makeup looked as pristine as ever. Oprah rocked voluminous waves and a glossy lip with perfectly defined eyebrows and fluttery eyelashes.

The host of The Oprah Winfrey Show was seen posing alongside close pals A Wrinkle in Time producer Ava DuVernay and 'Rise Up' singer Andra Day, as well as retired tennis star Serena Williams who rocked lace separates.

Oprah Winfrey on stage waving in a purple power suit© Getty
Oprah Winfrey spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in a purple power suit

The television producer is no stranger to a power suit. In fact, in August she wore one of her best yet in a deep purple hue during an appearance at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

Oprah's stylish outings

Oprah Winfrey in trendy cargos© Getty
Oprah Winfrey arrived at Good Morning America in trendy cargos

The legendary interviewer has made a number of accomplished sartorial decisions lately. Earlier this month, she was seen arriving at the set of Good Morning America in a pair of on-trend caramel-hued cargo trousers with chic oversized utility pockets.

The wide-leg style was teamed with a slinky purple roll-neck sweater and a pair of tan pumps to match her leather belt.

Oprah Winfrey walking in white tracksuit© Getty
Oprah Winfrey stepped out in a tracksuit

Oprah's off-duty style is just as impressive. The star, who The American Spectator dubbed "arguably the most influential woman in the world", was seen in Manhattan wearing an off-white zip-up pinstripe tracksuit with cool shades and sparkly sneakers.

