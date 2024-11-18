Carrie Underwood's oldest son has changed so much in new photo from American Idol star's home

Carrie Underwood has been relishing some time at her sprawling ranch with her boys and the latest photo she shared shows just how much her oldest has grown.

The American Idol judge shares two children, Isaiah, nine, and Jacob, five with her husband, Mike Fisher.

She took to Instagram to give insight into their idyllic home life over the weekend.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood's sons enjoy a fun-filled night out

Among a selection of heartwarming snapshots from Tennessee, was one image of her boys feeding the cows on the ranch.

While they were facing away from the camera, it appeared Isaiah had undergone a growth spurt and stood towering over his younger brother.

© Instagram Life is busy on the ranch for Carrie Underwood's sons

They both looked adorable in gumboots as they tended to the animals together.

The "Before he Cheats" hitmaker is a doting mom and successfully juggles her career and parenting duties.

© Getty Images Carrie's boys are growing up fast

When she's home, she insists she's a regular mom. During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, she told the hosts about her morning routine: "The kids go to school, my husband usually takes them. The second they leave I gotta vacuum. I make their beds and check their rooms—make sure there aren't wet towels on the floor."

She continued: "Clean our room, go work out, garden. I'm always cooking something or canning something. I kind of live in the kitchen, making bread or something. And then, before you know it, they're back home, and I cook dinner and we eat as a family."

© Instagram Carrie's expansive backyard

Carrie also spoke about her battle to limit their exposure to screen time.

"It's such a battle, right? Even television," she said. "I notice if they kind of watch too much TV. They have an attitude shift. And I'm like, 'Why are you moody, what are we doing?' Sometimes they learn a lot from different television programs and movies, but it's a struggle."

© Instagram They're raising their boys in the country

Carrie also surprised fans with a revelation about her personality when she confessed that despite her stage presence, she's an introvert.

During an interview on Today’s Country Radio on Apple Music Country, Carried explained: "I don’t want to go to restaurants, I don’t want to travel. I don’t want to go anywhere. I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house.

© CBS Photo Archive Carrie loves her home life

"I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

However, she says her former NHL husband is the opposite and brings her out of her shell.

"He’s got a million friends and we’re always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out."