On Monday, Stacey Solomon got into the Christmas spirit on Loose Women, rocking a gorgeous green sparkly dress. The midi number had a frill trim high neck and cuffs, a keyhole-tie front and a fitted waist. Made in a comfortable stretch-knit fabric with a flowing skirt, it's ideal for Christmas as you can still indulge on ALL the festive treats and no-one would be none the wiser. The dress looked really expensive, but actually cost just £24 from online brand Joanie. Be quick though ladies; this colourway is selling out fast - there's only a few sizes left. But the frock also comes in a glittery grey if you miss out. The 30-year-old teamed the frock with black boots and wore her brunette locks in a Princess Elsa-style plait. Fun!

Stacey looked lovely in her glitzy green dress

Stacey loves her party wear and the mother-of-three also stepped out in another glittering ensemble at the weekend - and it came from ASOS.

Sparky Metallic Midi Dress, £24, Joanie

Her mini dress was covered in a plethora of fuchsia pink sequins and had voluminous sleeves, a short hem and a tie at the waist. Costing £165 and available in all sizes, it's part of the brand's Edition range and is cut in an oversize fit.

We also loved the TV star's pink ASOS dress she wore the day before...

The former X Factor contestant teamed the frock with high heels and black tights and kept her makeup simple, letting the show-stopping design do all the talking.

The TV star has been the face of high street mecca Primark for over a year now and has released two edits which have been a huge hit with shoppers. Describing the moment she got the call from the brand, she said: "The best feeling ever, honestly. Because the first one was so bloody fun, I really enjoyed the whole process. I've said this before and I sound like such a geek but I just love working with a shop that I actually shop in. One that I've shopped in since I was a kid."

