Mrs Hinch's £5.99 eBay smock dresses are selling like hot cakes - grab one before they sellout The cleaning influencer bags another bargain and we need it…

We've said it before and we will say it again - Mrs Hinch - AKA Sophie Hinchliffe, the UK's biggest cleaning influencer - gives us fashion ideas for our wardrobes, as well as recommending how to clean them. On Monday morning, the 29-year-old Essex native shared her latest eBay bargain with her 3 million followers - £5.99 slouchy dresses that she has in four different styles. Holding the items up for the camera, the mother of-one said: "So, this is the leopard print smock dress that I wore the other day and I have one in plain black, a dogtooth design, (you can tell I'm not experienced in clothes sharing, but never mind!) and I also have this brown one, which needs an iron. But, I love them! I put one of those fury gilets over the top and it works really well."

Mrs Hinch's smock dresses have been a big hit with her followers

This isn't the first time the blonde beauty has given her eBay fashion finds a shoutout. Just before Christmas, she revealed that lots of her fans had been asking her about her black knee-high boots, which looked like they could be a pricey buy - but no, they also came from the auction site.

Ladies Long Sleeve Swing Dress £5.99, eBay

And what's more, they cost her just £21.99! Amazing, right? Sophie explained she had had lots of questions about the footwear from fans, and helpfully shared a swipe up link for them to buy.

MORE: Mrs Hinch reveals her favourite skincare buys - and they cost less than £10

Perhaps fashion and styling tips are going to become a regular fixture on the Instagram star's feed? After all, last week she also shared a snap of herself wrapped up cosy and warm, wearing a glam faux fur body warmer from Bows Boutiques - an Essex-based company also loved by Stacey Solomon.

Sophie loves her fur gilets from Bow's Boutiques...

The gorgeous item cost £34.99, but since the cleanfluencer wore it, the item predictably sold out.

...And her eBay bargain boots!

It’s great to see someone with such a large following investing in readily-available items (not just designer threads) as well as items from small businesses. You go Mrs Hinch!

READ: Mrs Hinch steps out in a £13 tweed Primark dress from Stacey Solomon’s range

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.