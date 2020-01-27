charlotte-hawkins

Charlotte Hawkins' pink J.Crew jumper can brighten up any winter wardrobe

The GMB star looked pretty in pink

Nichola Murphy

There was no missing Charlotte Hawkins on Classic FM on Sunday night! The star always looks TV-ready as she appears next to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, but she proved that making a statement with your outfit can be as effortless as adding a bold knit. And who doesn't love to wrap up in a cosy jumper in the winter weather?

Earning its name 'Neon Flamingo', the 44-year-old ensured all eyes were on her in a bold fuschia-coloured knit from J.Crew, which is a favourite among Duchesses Kate and Meghan. With a pricetag of £89, the 100 percent merino wool jumper is available to pick up in sizes XXS to 3X, so it comes as no surprise that it is one of the brand's best-sellers! Sweater designer Andrea said on the website: "We wanted to design a sweater that, every time you put it on, just works...kind of like the ease of your favorite T-shirt." Mission accomplished! Those who love the style are in luck, as it also comes in a number of other colourways you can stock up on, including cream, grey, mint and black. 

Charlotte paired it with leather-look trousers and matching black knee-high boots. Her blonde hair fell in curls around her shoulders and she opted for a natural beauty look, including soft blusher swept along her cheeks and mascara highlighting her eyes. Revealing her outfit on social media, she wrote: "On @classicfm now until 9pm... join me for some blissful music to wind down your weekend." Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her style, with one writing: "Pretty in pink," while another added: "You really look gorgeous in this one", and a third said: "Charlotte you look amazing every day." 

j.crew-jumper

Pink wool jumper, £89, J.Crew

BUY NOW

US high-street brand J.Crew has long been worn by both the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan rocked a gorgeous monochrome knitted skirt that retailed for £145 while visiting Cape Town last year, while Kate has even turned to J.Crew to accessorise some very important outfits, such as the £76 pearl cluster earrings she wore to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

