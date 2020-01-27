Charlotte Hawkins' pink J.Crew jumper can brighten up any winter wardrobe

There was no missing Charlotte Hawkins on Classic FM on Sunday night! The star always looks TV-ready as she appears next to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, but she proved that making a statement with your outfit can be as effortless as adding a bold knit. And who doesn't love to wrap up in a cosy jumper in the winter weather?

Earning its name 'Neon Flamingo', the 44-year-old ensured all eyes were on her in a bold fuschia-coloured knit from J.Crew, which is a favourite among Duchesses Kate and Meghan. With a pricetag of £89, the 100 percent merino wool jumper is available to pick up in sizes XXS to 3X, so it comes as no surprise that it is one of the brand's best-sellers! Sweater designer Andrea said on the website: "We wanted to design a sweater that, every time you put it on, just works...kind of like the ease of your favorite T-shirt." Mission accomplished! Those who love the style are in luck, as it also comes in a number of other colourways you can stock up on, including cream, grey, mint and black.

Charlotte paired it with leather-look trousers and matching black knee-high boots. Her blonde hair fell in curls around her shoulders and she opted for a natural beauty look, including soft blusher swept along her cheeks and mascara highlighting her eyes. Revealing her outfit on social media, she wrote: "On @classicfm now until 9pm... join me for some blissful music to wind down your weekend." Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her style, with one writing: "Pretty in pink," while another added: "You really look gorgeous in this one", and a third said: "Charlotte you look amazing every day."

Pink wool jumper, £89, J.Crew

US high-street brand J.Crew has long been worn by both the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan rocked a gorgeous monochrome knitted skirt that retailed for £145 while visiting Cape Town last year, while Kate has even turned to J.Crew to accessorise some very important outfits, such as the £76 pearl cluster earrings she wore to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

