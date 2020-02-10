﻿
kate-ferdinand-outfit-instagram

Kate Ferdinand's leather-look ASOS dress is proving SO popular right now

The former TOWIE star looks stylish in her latest outfit…

Laura Sutcliffe

We love checking out what Kate Ferdinand is wearing on a daily basis! At the weekend, the blonde beauty shared a dazzling 'outfit of the day' snap with her Instagram followers which featured the 28-year-old sporting an olive green, leather-look dress from ASOS. The fancy frock was cut in a midi length and had long sleeves, a zip-through neckline and a pleated skirt. We've tracked it down and the frock has since sold out - no surprises giving the £43.50 price tag! Never fear though; we've found some fab alternatives if you want to get that leather-look for less. The blonde beauty added pointed black heels and a Chanel bag. Gorgeous!

kate-ferdinand-asos-dress

Kate looked stunning in her sellout ASOS dress

Kate's been wearing some seriously chic looks lately. Last week, The former reality star rocked a fab frock in a beautiful lemon and light blue shade that was made in a shirt style, cut in a satin and crepe material from Victoria Beckham's diffusion line - Victoria, Victoria Beckham.

faux-leather-dress-asos

Get the look! Leather look puff-sleeve dress, £65, ASOS

Buy Now

She finished the striking getup with blue high heels and a black bag by Celine.

leather-dress

Get the look! Dark Green Leather Look Panelled Shift Dress, £59, Sosandar

Buy Now

The fitness fanatic - who has just released a new health book - Fitter, Happier, Healthier: The Ultimate 4 Week Body Plan - will be appearing on our screens on 10 Feb in a new documentary about step families. The one-off BBC documentary, titled Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family, will follow the famous couple as Kate integrates into the family and becomes a stepmother to Rio's three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, after the death of their mother Rebecca Ellison.

READ: The best Valentine's Day outfits - look stylish no matter what you're doing

Kate became an official member of the family last September when she married Rio in a romantic ceremony in Turkey. The couple began dating in 2017, two years after Rebecca died from cervical cancer following a year-long battle with the disease. The "deeply personal" documentary will show the months leading up to their wedding and will explore the challenges Kate has faced as a stepmum to three grieving children.

MORE: Take a look inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's stunning family home

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about kate wright

More news