Alex Jones is a huge fan of shopping on the (virtual) high street, and Monday night's airing of The One Show was no different! The presenter wore a form-fitting denim jumpsuit to host the show, and we reckon Alex may have found a new favourite silhouette – since she only recently chose a cool Sézane boilersuit for another episode. The denim all-in-one comes in at just £40 from ASOS, and is still available in most sizes.

Alex looked lovely in her ASOS jumpsuit

Alex dressed her look up for the evening show with black boots, though we can see her wearing this more casually with trainers, too. As usual, she wore her newly-chopped bob in a tousled style, tended to as always by her hair and makeup artist Liz Beckett.

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds!

In wardrobe, it's Tess Wright who looks after all of Alex's fashion choices. And happily, viewers can expect plenty more high street style from the star - since according to Tess, she loves to wear affordable pieces. "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge," she told HELLO! in 2019. "We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

ASOS DESIGN denim fitted zip front jumpsuit, £40, ASOS

Other recent looks from Alex have included a head-to-toe Marks & Spencer look – which sold out almost immediately – a gorgeous floral dress from Very, costing just £18, and a pair of yellow Topshop trousers, coming it at £30. No doubt fans were loving her latest ASOS pick, too!

Alex recently returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave following the birth of her second son Kit, whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple welcomed their little boy in May last year and also have a three-year-old son called Teddy.