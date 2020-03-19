Lorraine Kelly just recycled her popular Monsoon dress, which is discounted to £21 This horse-print dress is bound to sell out…

Lorraine Kelly rocked another chic high-street outfit on Wednesday's Lorraine show, but this time decided to shop her own stash! The star chose to recycle her gorgeous horse-print midi dress, which she first wore to host a December 2019 episode of the programme. Even better, the once £70 frock is now only £21 in the brand's sale - though unsurprisingly, it's selling out quickly, and there's only a few left in stock online.

Lorraine also wore the dress in December 2019

The TV host originally wore the midi dress with a pair of chic burgundy ankle boots, and posed in front of the ITV Christmas tree to show off her outfit. On Thursday, she showed viewers that key pieces can be styled in different ways by teaming the burgundy dress with a pair of simple nude heels.

As usual, the presenter teamed her outfit with her signature glowing skin and a swipe of nude lipgloss. Lorraine relies on hair and makeup artist Helen Hand for her beauty looks for the show, while her wardrobe is managed by fashion stylist Bronagh Webster - though it's understood that both have not been working on the show for the past week.

Holly Horse Print Shirt Dress, £21, Monsoon

Lorraine has been enjoying wearing fun prints on the show lately, and wowed fans in a swishy animal-print dress on Tuesday. For Wednesday's show, she stuck to a bold block colour with her bright blue dress, but wowed fans by wearing a slightly shorter hemline than usual. "Love that length on you, style really suits too," one fan commented on Lorraine's Instagram post, while another added: "Looking WOW!"

