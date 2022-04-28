62 gift ideas to cheer someone up who might be going through a tough time right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

More than ever in these uncertain times, people are struggling with their mental health, and loneliness. It's one major side effect of the past two years and an ongoing issue with post-pandemic life.

Whether you have a vulnerable relative, a friend who's dealing with anxiety about this crazy world, someone close to you is grieving a loved one, or just going through a really tough time right now, we've rounded up the ultimate list of gifts to help put a smile on their face in 2022, even if just for a minute.

What's a good 'cheering up gift'?

From 'thinking of you' gifts, to grief cards, birthday presents, 'miss you' gift ideas or something to cheer others up on those tough days, here are the best buys to help you feel connected to your loved ones...

What to buy someone who's feeling down?

Who doesn’t love a bunch of beautiful flowers? Bloom & Wild’s are perfect for friends; they come in a box that can be posted through the letterbox, and the receiver gets to arrange them themselves. A perfect indoor activity.

Letterbox flowers, from £23, Bloom & Wild

This is such a sweet gift for someone. The directions are as follows: Find a happy thought or moment from your day, write it on a note (included), fold it up and pop it in your happy jar. Then one year later - or when you're feeling down in the future - you open your happy jar and read all the happiness and joy you had.

The Happy Jar, £12.99, Amazon

If you're looking for a gift that's a little special, then treat someone to their very own star! The star can be given any name of your choice and it comes with a beginner’s guide to astronomy. The star can't be renamed so it's forever theirs!

Name A Star gift, from £16.99, Getting Personal

If you're looking for a gift with a lasting impact - look no further! Aura's Carver digital photo frame is ideal because you can share treasured memories with loved ones around the world on a stylish and easy-to-use device. You can also set up the frame for that person so they can immediately place it on a shelf and watch their happy memories on a slideshow. It's super easy to use - and it's controlled with a discreet touch bar that sits on top of the frame allowing friends and families to continue sharing their photos.

Aura Carver Frame, £169.99, Robert Dyas

You Are Powerful is your best friend, hype girl and everyday toolkit, dedicated to helping you manifest your best life. With this short expert guide, you will learn the basic principles of manifestation, how to stand up to 'self-sabotaging Susan', and the everyday exercises that will help you raise your vibe and reach your full potential. The guide to manifestation is from entrepreneur, business mentor and empowerment coach Becki Rabin.

You Are Powerful by Becki Rabin, £7.95, Amazon

When it comes to something as tough as going through grief, it can be hard to know what to say or do that might help someone you love. That’s why Sue Ryder is creating a national movement of kindness and helping more people get the confidence to support their loved ones through grief. Because no one should grieve alone, Sue has designed a pack of four free, limited-edition sympathy cards. The first card is to be sent to your friend in the first days, weeks and months after someone has died, the second if for difficult 'firsts' such as an anniversary, and the last two cards are to send to check in to remind your friend that you're thinking of them. Find out more about what's on offer, including a podcast and newsletters, at SueRyder.org.

Pack of Sue Ryder Grief Kind cards, free with optional donation, Sue Ryder

Give the gift of harmony. Jewels found within nature that help you to care for your wellbeing are all the more precious. ESPA’s most-loved Restorative Pulse Point Oil will help rebalance the body and mind during the busy days.

Harmony Trinket, £16, ESPA

HELLO!'s very own Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon has created the ultimate guide to kindness. Packed with quotes, tips, actions and pearls of wisdom from famous personalities, experts and inspirational leaders. This small book is full of heart.

Be Kind, £9.29 / $14.99, Amazon

If your friend enjoys gardening this would make a truly special gift - his or her own personalised plant pot. It can even be engraved with a motif of that month's birth flower and its meaning.

Personalised plant pot, £40, Letterfest

Made with a luxury blend of soy and beeswax, Fairholme’s cult taper candles are hand-dipped in the UK using a traditional technique meaning no two are exactly alike. Showcased here in a spectrum of bright rainbow shades, these mood-elevating essentials are as colourful as they are elegant.

Bright rainbow Fairholme Studio candles, £50, Liberty London

This quirky but cool gift really shows you're thinking about that certain someone - each month's birth flower is set in clear eco-resin.

Birthstone flower necklace, £45, UncommonGoods

In one simple gift box, you can pamper your loved one, show them you care and treat them to some tasty snacks.

Thinking of You gift box, £23.99, Etsy

Looking for a unique gift that’ll show them how special they truly are? What better gift than a book... all about them!

The Book About You, £19.99, Prezzybox

Jewellery designer Laura Gravestock has launched her first-ever T-shirt and we love it - no pun intended. This would make a great gift for someone you, erm, love, and the lovely lilac shade will put an instant smile on their face.

Love Tee, £25, Laura Gravestock

'You're a tough cookie!' - this box of movie night nuggets would be perfect to share with a loved one.

Movie Night Nuggets, £24.99, Blondies Kitchen

Why not boost a loved one's mood with this Neom Organics wellbeing pod diffuser. Simply fill the tank with water and add five to ten drops of your chosen scented oil, press the button and relax as the room fills with a fine mist to stimulate your senses and boost your wellbeing.

Neom Organics London Wellbeing Pod Diffuser, £95, John Lewis

The new De-Stress Bath Salts with Magnesium smell absolutely delicious in the bath and help to soothe away aches and pains, relieve stress & tension, whilst magnesium also helps in promoting optimum joint health and circulation.

Sanctuary Spa De-Stress Bath Salts With Magnesium, £8, Amazon

The message on the card is very sweet and the more you buy the more you save.

I Miss Your Face bracelet, £2.85, eBay

This set includes a bouquet of flowers, shortbread and a gorgeous calming candle. Bliss.

Thinking of you gift set, £40, Marks & Spencer

In challenging times, it's important for us all to remember that everything is going to be ok. Gift the crafters in your life with this embroidery hoop kit which allows them to practice mindfulness whilst sewing at home.

Everything Is Going To Be Ok Mini Motivator Craft Kit, £14.95, Notonthehighstreet

Let them know that better and brighter days are on the horizon with this idiom bangle.

Find the silver lining bangle, £40, Kate Spade

If you're feeling nostalgic you could send your loved one a memory box and fill it with old photographs of your adventures together. A sweet gift they can treasure forever.

Memory box, £32, NotOnTheHighStreet

The ultimate gift of kindness - the HELLO! x Kit Heath Kindness necklace, which has been spotted on the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan and Andrea McLean. It features an oval charm of two interconnected elements to represent protection and support. The necklace can be worn showing the smooth outer layer or reversed to reveal the core that is cradled inside and bears a tag branded with our special message of kindness. What's more, every purchase sees £5 go to charity.

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

The Relax Letter Box is full of luxury goodies guaranteed to put a smile on their face. Perfect for an at-home pamper session, this care package contains all of the essentials needed for a chilled night in, including a Galaxy chocolate bar, Galaxy hot chocolate sachet, mini marshmallows, Womankind Pukka Tea Bag, mini bath fizzers, scented tea lights, a facemask and a gel collagen eye mask.

Relax Letter Box, £11.50, Etsy

This personalised pillow will likely make someone else’s day.

Personalised pillow, £37.95, Notonthehighstreet





If you know your loved one is feeling a bit bored, puzzles are a great way to help them stay entertained - especially ones that are personalised! Pick a sweet photo of friends or family that can be made into anything from a 100 to a 1000 piece puzzle - it's a great way to remind someone of a special memory.

Personalised puzzle, £22.99, Myphotopuzzle.co.uk

Let them know you miss them with this hug in a mug.

A Hug In A Mug Hidden Message Cup, £23.75, Notonthehighstreet

This is such a practical gift - it's something to do to keep them occupied, and it gives them a treat at the end of it. Double win!

Make Your Own Lip Balm Set, £19.95, NotOnTheHighStreet.com

This is the ideal treat for some R&R.

Tisserand Aromatherapy Little Box of Mindfulness, £13, Boots

Chocoholics will love this! A personalised chocolate bar that will fit in the letterbox.

Personalised letterbox chocolate, £19, Notonthehighstreet

You can now say 'ey up' to the Northern guy or gal in your life. Nowt2Wear sell slogan tees aimed at northerners and we love it for bringing a smile to a friend's face.

Nowt2Wear 'Ey Up' unisex tee, £20, Etsy

When times are tough it's important to prioritise self-care, and thanks to Sensory Retreats, you can bring the spa experience home to them. Inside they'll find three gold-foiled, cloth masks that heat up when unwrapped and placed over the face, courtesy of the brand's thermotherapy technology.

Sensory Retreats Divine Glow Self-Heating Face Mask (box of three), £15, Feel Unique

You can't beat a home delivery of delicious brownies.

Brownie Eyed Boi brownies, from £12, Brownie Eyed Boi

Macmillan Cancer Support has collaborated with Snapfish to create a special range of ‘Thinking of You’ cards in light of people feeling even more isolated right now. Sending one of these cards will help friends, family or colleagues express their support for people going through cancer during this isolating time.

Thinking of you cards, from £1.25, Snapfish x Macmillan Cancer Support

House plants are proven to boost your mood and reduce stress levels, so for a gift that will keep giving, why not treat them to a Bloombox Club subscription? They'll receive a new potted plant every month, as well as extra gifts every few months. Choose from a three, six, or 12-month subscription.

Plant Gift Subscription, from £115, Bloombox Club

Gift your loved one something that they can use at a time that works for them, like this afternoon tea experience voucher! With many wonderful UK locations available, the recipient will be spoilt for choice on where to book. A country estate or a lovely modern hotel? The possibilities are endless!

Afternoon Tea Experience Box, £34.99, Buyagift

Paint by numbers became increasingly popular during the pandemic, with many looking for ways to get creative and reduce stress. It may not be something they'd buy themselves, but the painting kit is perfect if your loved one wants to keep busy (they can take hours to complete!), and they get a gorgeous piece of artwork to decorate the house afterwards!

Paint by numbers, £19, Notonthehighstreet

How sweet is this gift/card? This is a thoughtful gift for a friend who's going through a tough time while on lockdown or shielding.

Thinking of you bracelet, £2.75, Etsy

CBD might not be the likely choice for a gift to a loved one feeling blue, but the CBD Oral Drops can be used as a calming supplement before bed to settle the mind - perfect for anyone who's struggling to get some shut-eye during these unprecedented times. Cannaray's drops have added exclusive Juniper Lime and Coconut Oil flavouring which makes them enjoyable to take.

CBD Drops, from £20, Cannaray

Make someone's day with a HELLO! subscription! Subscription prices start at £5.99.

Brighten someone's day with a personalised photo book, reliving the best of times with happy memories. CEWE has a range of gifts including personalised phone cases and jigsaw puzzles, but this large photobook has more than enough space to fill with dozens of photos and tell your story.

Large portrait photo book, £12.99, CEWE

Smith & Munson has the perfect selection of hand-picked British-grown seasonal tulips to brighten up someone's day.

Tulips, from £25, Smith & Munson

You just can't go wrong with sweets, can you? GettingPersonal.co.uk is selling this personalised retro sweet jar crammed full of old school favourites. From cola bottles to love hearts, foam shrimps to double-dip sherbert.

Retro sweets, £19.99, GettingPersonal.co.uk

How adorable is this pearl 'sisterhood' bracelet? It features a solid 9ct yellow gold initial of your choice flanked by freshwater white pearls which symbolise wisdom - the ideal gift for one of your dearest friends.

Sisterhood bracelet, £135, Aurum + Grey

Looking for the perfect wind-down gift? Try Bloom & Blossom Pillow Spray. Enriched with soothing ingredients and relaxing hues, the formula is fuelled by a botanical blend of natural ingredients. 99% naturally derived, the spray cares for your body as nature intended. A potent fusion of Frankincense and Linden Blossom, the fragrance helps to create a calming environment. What’s more, Rose Flower Water packs the spray with healing, anti-inflammatory power, while also infusing the spray with a calming scent.

Bloom & Blossom All Night Long Calming Pillow Spray, £18, Look Fantastic

Not just any silver necklace, this pretty star-charm design comes with a sweet 'miss you' message which can be personalised.

'Miss you' necklace, £5.50, Etsy

Have a friend who's really creative? He or she will love this Calligraphy guide for beginners.

The Ultimate Guide To Modern Calligraphy and Hand Lettering for Beginners, £6.99, Amazon

The perfect journal for someone who needs to slow down. With prompts like weekly priorities, special places, things I don't need to do lists, and much more.

One Thing At A Time journal, was £6 now £3, Paperchase

Storigraphic is a unique personalised book that your loved one can treasure forever - what's more, they fit comfortably through the letterbox. Use code HELLO10 for free delivery and 10 percent off your first order.

Story book, £19.50, Storigraphic

If there's one thing we Brits do well in a time of crisis, it's drink tea. This sweet personalised mug will remind them of you every time they sit down for a cuppa.

Friendship mug, £15, Notonthehighstreet

Miss your travel companion? Or maybe you just miss going on holiday with your pals and you want to add all your favourite photos in one perfect safe-keep book.

Travel Memories photo book, from £18.12, Photobook

Let's be honest, we're all over it by now. This funny rainbow sweatshirt is guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Slogan Sweatshirt, £34, Notonthehighstreet

If a loved one hasn’t downloaded any streaming services yet, now’s the time to introduce them. Gift them with a subscription to new service Disney+, which has hundreds of classic and new Disney, Pixar and more films to take the boredom off.

Disney+, £7.99 a month

This is one for the chocaholics. What better surprise than a letterbox delivery of their favourite Cadbury's classics, from Dairy Milk Caramel to Double Decker? The epic box is stacked full with no fewer than 27 bars. That'll keep them going in isolation!

Personalised Cadbury's letterbox hamper, £29.99, Prezzybox

The gift of a great book is one they’ll love. You can either send them one in the post, or buy them a Kindle subscription app, which they can read on any iOS device, Android, Mac, or PC. It’ll give them access to unlimited books, magazine and music.

Kindle Unlimited, Amazon

If you can’t afford anything physical but still want them to know you’re thinking of them, how about sending a card in the post with a hug?

Hug in an enveope card, £3.29, Moonpig

The adverts are everywhere, but the Facebook Portal became increasingly appealing during the covid pandemic. The USP of this nifty device? The Portal's Smart Camera automatically adjusts to wherever you are - perfect for grandparents to follow their grandkids around the room.

Facebook Portal, prices start at £99, PortalFacebook.com

Have you both always said you want to learn a language together - or another skill? No could be the time. Download DuoLingo and start learning together.

Celebrate a happy memory with this adorable through-the-letterbox photo gift from Not On The Highstreet. You can personalise the 'Remember when' card with a favourite snap and a sweet message on the back.

Personalised 'Remember when' Slider Photo Card, £15, Notonthehighstreet

Keeping a daily journal can really help those who are struggling if they're feeling down. This one by Papier has sections for mindful goals, habits, meals, water intake, sleep and things to be grateful for. The cover is fully customisable, so you can tailor it to your friend and make them feel really special.

My Wellness Journal, £24.99, Papier

If they love poetry (or just can't face making their way through a whole novel right now), Rupi Kaur's latest collection is the perfect gift. A celebration of love in all its forms, it's raw and uplifting.

The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur, £10.37, Amazon

