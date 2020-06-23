Kym Marsh shocks fans with the perfect summer mini dress - and we're in love The former Corrie actress looked pulled off another winning look

We think Kym Marsh has just found the perfect summer mini dress – and her fans certainly appear to agree! The former Corrie actress pulled off another winning look on Friday for her appearance on The One Show, looking almost regal in her blue frock.

The 44-year-old shocked fans with her bold choice of colour, which contrasted beautifully against her dark hair. Kym opted for a flowy jacquard print mini dress from & Other Stories, which featured princess bodice seams, a bias cut skirt and puff sleeves. But the best news is – it's still in stock in most sizes!

Kym Marsh has found the perfect mini dress

And for the bargain price of £65, it will see you through a number of occasions, from weddings to your first trip to the pub once lockdown guidelines ease next month. Hooray!

Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, £65, & Other Stories

Kym teamed her dress with a pair of Kurt Geiger heels, and luckily, they're having a huge sale right now so you can pick up a bargain pair of heels that will go with any outfit. While not in the sale, the 'Felsie' stiletto strappy sandals are still purse-friendly at just £59, and available in sizes 3 – 8.

'Felsie' Strappy Sandals, £59, Kurt Geiger

Fans were quick to compliment Kym on her Insta-worthy outfit, with one gushing: "Beautiful! The colour really suits you." Another added: "Always perfect." While a third wrote: "You look fabulous!"

Last week, Kym was the picture of elegance in a peach pleated midi dress in a pretty floral print from ASOS. Sadly, it's no longer available, so if you want to get your hands on a 'Kym-inspired' frock, you'd better be quick to snap up her elegant blue number.

