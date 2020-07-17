Lydia Bright is loving every moment of motherhood since welcoming baby Loretta Rose into the world almost five months ago. And the former TOWIE star has the cutest wardrobe for her little girl – including matching pyjama sets for both of them!

SEE MORE: Lydia shocks fans with bikini picture just three months after giving birth

The 29-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a sweet snap of herself cradling her baby, rocking cute coordinating sleepwear. We can't cope with the cuteness!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lydia Bright's nursery tour has to be seen to be believed

The adorable white and beige striped pyjamas are from independent company Bournsisters. Ethically made in the UK from super soft cotton, the £40.00 adult set comes with a matching £33.00 kids' set.

DISCOVER: Lydia's £2.50 hack is a game-changer for new mums

We love that Lydia is supporting local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic! You'll definitely want to crawl into bed with these cosy PJs in your wardrobe.

Lydia and baby Loretta wore the cutest matching PJs

Lydia recently revealed she had decided to move into her newly-renovated home in Essex with baby Loretta after her parents Debbie and Dave welcomed two new foster children into their family home.

CUTE: Lydia reveals the sweet meaning behind her daughter's name

While Lydia was clearly excited about the new additions, she revealed it was a bittersweet moment as she will miss having company now she has moved back into her own home, which she renovated shortly before she gave birth to Loretta.

Lydia has moved into her own Essex home with her daughter

She explained: "It does mean there is no more room at the inn. So me and Loretta have finally moved to our house. Going to miss being with my family all day, every day. But I am going to walk past the house daily for chats through the window."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.