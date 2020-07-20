When it comes to fashion, Charlotte Hawkins loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours - and her latest look is no different. Returning to the Classic FM studios on Sunday to host her weekly radio show, the Good Morning Britain star certainly wowed fans in her smart-casual outfit. Cutting a stylish figure in a white shirt adorned in a red lobster print, Charlotte created the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble by coordinating with a pair of blue skinny jeans and charcoal stiletto heels. Wearing her blonde her in signature curls, the mum-of-one opted for an au-naturel makeup look and kept her accessories minimal.

Charlotte wowed fans on Instagram

Obsessed with Charlotte's statement blouse? Good news - her latest pick is from Forever Unique and it's still available to shop in select UK sizes. Priced at £70, it features front button detailing, long cuffed sleeves, and a sophisticated V-neckline. A summer staple perfect for all occasions, tuck your new purchase into a pencil skirt for the office or take a leaf out of Charlotte's book and pair with blue jeans for a more casual vibe.

Lobster print shirt, £70, Forever Unique

Receiving the seal of approval from her 200k Instagram followers, not long after posting a picture of her outfit, Charlotte received dozens of compliments from her adoring fans. "Wow...now that's how you wear jeans," wrote one. "Heels and jeans are always a good look," added another. It's safe to say that Charlotte's mastered the classic jeans and a nice top combo!

Often wowing in her summer wardrobe, earlier this month Charlotte had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her blue polka dot dress from French designer, Gaâla. Dressed by celebrity stylist Debbie Harper, Charlotte wore the brand's 'Belle Dress' which nods to 1950s glamour with its polka dot print, classic shirt collar, darling puffed sleeves, and cinched waist belt. Bang on trend, polka dots are huge this summer and celebrities Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden, Ashley Roberts, and Jane Moore have all been spotted wearing the classic print recently.

